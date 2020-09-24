Metro Roundup: Old Baker Farm opens for 22nd year

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Old Baker Farm will open this year and offer most of its usual activities including the hayride to the pumpkin patch, the farm animal petting zoo, train ride and corn maze.

The Old Baker Farm tradition will continue this fall.

With a planned opening of Sept. 26, the pumpkin patch will be open until Oct. 31.

This will mark the 22nd year of the farm being opened to the public, which started in 1999 with a centennial celebration of the Baker family moving there in 1899.

Jerry and Pam Baker own and operate the farm. Pam Baker said they have already lost income with public schools not being able to take field trips this year, but they hope crowds will come out to the pumpkin patch.

They hosted a Summer Shindig in mid-August and were encouraged by the attendance that it drew. “We have to do this; this is our income,” Baker said.

The Bakers and their employees will take all the precautions needed to safely welcome guests to the farm, while encouraging them to practice social distancing. They ask that if people feel sick or have a fever to not come until they are healthy.

“We have signs around the farm about COVID-19 and are asking people to wear masks in the restrooms and on the hayride,” she said. “We’re just going to try to be careful, and hope people use common sense to protect themselves.”

Most of the usual activities will take place, including the hayride to the pumpkin patch, the farm animal petting zoo, train ride and corn maze.

Special weekend festivities include Cowboy Weekend on Oct. 10-11; the Not So Spooky Halloween Barn Party from 5-9 p.m. Oct.17; and the pumpkin picking celebration Oct. 24-25.

Old Baker Farm, located at 184 Furrow Lane in Harpersville, will be open to the public from 3-5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Baker said to check their Facebook page, as there are plans to open more days, including Columbus Day.

Admission is $10 cash per person and $12 for debit/credit cards. Children younger than 2 are free. It includes a pumpkin and all events except food, arts and crafts. Visit oldbakerfarm.com for more information.