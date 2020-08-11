Metro Roundup: ‘Love is grown locally’ at Unity Birmingham’s new farmers market

× Expand Photo courtesy of Unity of Birmingham. Bob McKenna is one of the organizers of Unity Market, a new weekly farmers market in Highland Park hosted by Unity of Birmingham.

Driven by a passion for sustainability, Unity of Birmingham is now hosting a farmers market, called Unity Market, in Highland Park each Saturday from 4-7 p.m.

The market, which began July 11, features produce from area growers and ready-made food from local cooks. It takes place at the church at 2803 Highland Ave. in a flower garden created by Unity member Griffin Harris.

The event features such vendors as Kind Harvest Farms, Ireland Farms, Wild Violet Gardens, Walden Farms, Marble Creek Farmstead, Wild Fox Tea, Blissful Heights Integrative Healing, Sorelle, Houseplant Collective and Ono Ice Food Truck.

Items available include vegetables, herbs, eggs, meats and cheeses. There are breads, pastries, cakes and cookies, as well as ready-made snacks and meals. Other items include tea, salves, body and facial oils and potted plants.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers require attendees wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

“We’d love for this to become a much more socially engaged event where you can meet your farmers and neighbors, enjoy live music and participate in workshops,” market manager Danielle Dyar told Iron City Ink. But organizers — until the health crisis ends — are asking attendees to limit their time at the market, Dyar said.

However, Unity Market will offer picnic baskets featuring fresh baguettes, homemade pickles, pre-serves, pastries and fruit from multiple vendors. Customers can take their baskets to Rhodes Park across the street for a picnic.

At press time, organizers had not set an end date for Unity Market. “We’re going to keep running unless we get low on products, but we have at least a handful of growers that plan to have products year around,” Dyar said.

The vision for the market aligns with the values of acceptance, diversity, compassion and sustainability that are part of Unity of Birmingham, organizers said.

“We are so excited to be able to not only provide the community with an opportunity to buy fresh food and meet the people growing and making their food, but to provide these farmers with a much needed outlet to sell their products this season,” Dyar said in a news release.

“Love is grown locally,” said Bob McKenna, one of the members of the event’s steering committee.

For more information, go to unitybham.org. For market updates, find @unitymarketbham on Instagram or Facebook.