Metro Roundup: King’s Home dedicates Jane’s House

Jane Franks stands on the porch of the Transitional Living Program's Jane's House, which provides an alternative living arrangement for foster youth ages 16-19 with opportunities to practice independent living skills in a variety of congregate settings with decreasing degrees of care and supervision.

The King’s Home nonprofit, which provides homes for youth, women and children seeking refuge from domestic violence, neglect, abandonment, homelessness and other difficult circumstances, in September dedicated a new transitional living house named after a donor from Hoover.

The house, called Jane’s House after donor Jane Franks, will provide an alternative living arrangement for foster girls ages 16-19 in the custody the of Alabama Department of Human Resources.

The home will allow the teen girls to practice their independent living skills in a variety of congregate settings with decreasing degrees of supervision.

Most of all, it’s designed to be a safe, loving place where young ladies find hope and opportunity in a caring, Christian home.

“I am excited about supporting these precious young ladies in honor of my parents Byron and Ruby Johnston,” Franks said. “My prayer is that this home will be a haven where they can find strength and comfort in a beautiful environment as they grow in their independence.”

Seven girls moved into the home that first week of operation.

The space had been freshly renovated and furnished with the help of grants and donors. Franks has been a generous advocate and driving force behind the effort, King’s Home President Lew Burdette said.

The girls eligible for this program may have been abused, neglected or exploited and may exhibit mild and/or occasional behavioral and/or emotional problems. The program is designed to allow them to experience the natural consequences of daily actions and decisions with the safety net of King’s Home program staff there to give support and guidance.

Youth can gradually transition from needing daily support to being able to cope with being alone, seeking non-agency support systems that include friends, mentors and people from church.

Youth in this level of care are basically in good health and typically meet criteria such as: exhibiting behavior that is under control; not requiring constant adult supervision; having peer relations that are generally positive; being generally compliant with staff; showing an ability to function at this level of care; and not posing a safety risk to the community or other youth in the facility.

They are also able and willing to participate in one or more of the following: high school, a vocational training program, college, GED preparation, and/or part-time or full-time employment.

The dedication event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, refreshments and a tour of the new house at 35 King’s Home Drive in Chelsea.