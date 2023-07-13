Metro Roundup: Inspiration home in Vestavia Hills open to public next month

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The 2023 Birmingham Home and Garden Inspiration Home is nestled in the new Forest Creek neighborhood in Vestavia Hills on Monday, June 12, 2023. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The 2023 Birmingham Home and Garden Inspiration Home is nestled in the new Forest Creek neighborhood in Vestavia Hills on Monday, June 12, 2023. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The 2023 Birmingham Home and Garden Inspiration Home is nestled in the new Forest Creek neighborhood in Vestavia Hills on Monday, June 12, 2023. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The 2023 Birmingham Home and Garden Inspiration Home is nestled in the new Forest Creek neighborhood in Vestavia Hills on Monday, June 12, 2023. Prev Next

This summer’s inspiration home for Birmingham Home and Garden magazine is in Vestavia Hills, in the new Forest Creek subdivision.

The home is at 2717 Vestavia Forest Drive and includes design work by Christopher Architecture and Interiors, Stock and Trade and other elite design teams, said John Mark Rives, who developed the neighborhood.

Birmingham Home and Garden approached Rives and his team in May 2022 about designing the home, which allows the public to view design elements from different teams. Despite the variety in designers, Rives said the team worked to ensure it felt like a real home and had a flow throughout the house.

“We’re selling the home at the end, so we had to have it look fantastic,” Rives said. “The whole home is very cohesive. You wouldn’t really know that a bunch of different designers worked on it.”

The home is open to the public during the month of July, from July 6 through 30. Tours are available Thursdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m.

The hope is that those viewing the home will pick up business cards and call designers as they work on their own homes, Rives said. The magazine also allowed Rives and his team to pick a charity partner, Lifeline Children’s Services, which helps families with international adoptions, to receive the proceeds from the $10 ticket sales.

The house is on sale for $1.89 million.

