Metro Roundup: Birmingham Boys Choir to hold virtual concert

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. Members of the Birmingham Boys Choir perform during their holiday concert at Briarwood Presbyterian Church in December 2019.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has kept the Birmingham Boys Choir from performing at Briarwood Presbyterian Church as it has for decades, there will be a concert this year.

The choir will perform its 43rd annual Christmas concert virtually on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. The concert will be streamed at birminghamboyschoir.org, the choir’s Facebook page and YouTube page.

For decades, the choir has entertained large audiences each year at Briarwood Presbyterian Church, but the pandemic rendered that impossible this year, along with many other holiday events in the Birmingham area.

The concert is an annual Birmingham holiday tradition and will be “reimagined” this year, the organization said in a press release.

“Plan your watch party with family and friends to enjoy the sounds of the season from the comfort of home,” the choir said in the release.

In addition to the normal concert, there will be other options to catch the well-regarded choir.

“We’re planning some outdoor community caroling events at each of our three rehearsal satellite locations,” the organization said in the release.

There will be more information released about those events at birminghamboyschoir.org.

The choir is made up of 150 or more boys ages 8-18, and they come from more than 50 schools around the greater Birmingham area, including Vestavia Hills schools.

