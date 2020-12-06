Metro Roundup: AWC hosting holiday event Dec. 12 at Veterans Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Doug Adair. Santa Claus and attendees peruse the craft and bake sale area during the 2019 holiday event.

The Alabama Wildlife Center will host their annual holiday celebration and craft and bake sale again this year.

Set for Saturday, Dec. 12, the event will take place at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It will be a great family friendly event and it will be outdoors socially distanced,” AWC Executive Director Doug Adair said.

Handmade craft items will include ornaments and bird houses, and original artwork from local artists from throughout Alabama. In the craft and bake sale portion, items available include baked hams, homemade casseroles and baked goods, fresh honey, and more.

Santa will be there in his sleigh for socially distanced pictures and to add last minute updates to his Christmas list. The wildlife center will also have their education raptors for guests to see, along with a birds of prey show.

Proceeds from all items sold will go to support the rehabilitation work and conservation education work of the Alabama Wildlife Center.

“These items are created and donated by friends of the AWC who support our work with all the proceeds from the sales going back to the wildlife center,” Adair said.

Masks or face coverings will be required at the socially distanced event. Masks will be provided for guests who need them.

“We feel like in some ways it's going to work even better this year having it outdoors, people like to get outdoors,” Adair said. “It’s a great venue where people go with families and get a little respite from the pandemic. We are pleased to be there again this year and are taking all the necessary precautions to make things safe for our guests.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges for the AWC, stretching their resources and volunteer base thin. If anyone would like to donate items for sale to benefit the wildlife center at the event, contact them and let them know beforehand.

Monetary donations are always welcomed, and a wish list of items is available on its website, alabamawildlifecenter.org.