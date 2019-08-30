Memorial golf tournament to support student athletes

× Expand Staff photo. Class 7A, Section 3 Golf Tournament The Homewood Athletic Foundation’s annual fundraiser, the Buddy Wade Memorial Golf Tournament, is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 26.

The Homewood Athletic Foundation’s Buddy Wade Memorial Golf Tournament returns this month to fund scholarships for Homewood’s student athletes.

The tournament is in its 10th year, but this is its fourth year being named after Wade, a prominent member of the Homewood community who died in 2014.

This year’s event will be at the Robert Trent Jones Oxmoor Valley golf course on Thursday, Sept. 26, with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. It provides a chance for networking as well as putting, and there is usually a hole-in-one contest.

Registration is $150 for individuals and $500 for teams of four. There are numerous sponsorships available, including a red sponsorship for $2,000, a blue sponsorship for $1,000 and hole sponsorships for $250.

HAF organizers said last year that the tournament raises around $20,000 for the foundation, which is put toward grants for youth athletic programs and scholarships for high school athletes. There is not a set fundraising goal.

Participation will be capped at 36 teams of four, and organizers encouraged those interested to register early, as the spaces fill quickly.

For more information or to register, email tournament Chair Rusty Sansing, wdsjr69@ gmail.com, or visit homewoodaf.org.