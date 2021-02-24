Six staff members at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center presented with Melissa Cole Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Laura Clark. Pictured with Dr. Mark Adams, immediate past president of the Brookwood Medical Executive Committee, are 2020 Melissa Cole Award recipients Jason Duke, Lisa Williams, Ann Johnson, Catherine Akhtar and Laura Dunham.

The Medical Staff of Brookwood Baptist Medical Center recently honored six members of hospital staff with the distinguished Melissa Cole Award.

The award, named in memory for the beloved team member who personified dedication and compassion in her role as a cardiac intensive care unit nurse, is presented annually to nurses and staff who demonstrate the same outstanding qualities that defined Cole’s work and career. The award recognizes individuals who have made a significant career commitment to the care of patients at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and who define the standards of great care and serve as role models for all. Recipients receive a plaque, monetary award and a temporary dedicated parking space.

The 2020 Melissa Cole Award recipients are as follows:

· Catherine Akhtar, RN – Cath Lab

· Jason Duke, CST – Main OR

· Laura Dunham, OTR/L – Behavioral Health

· Ann Johnson, RN – Emergency Department

· Lisa Williams, RN – 4 Main

· Shelly Miller, RN – Women’s Medical Center

“The past year has been one of the most challenging times in our nation’s history, and the professionalism, determination and perseverance our staff has shown has been inspirational,” said Mark Adams, MD, immediate past president of the Brookwood Medical Executive Committee and medical director of inpatient rehabilitation. “In particular, these six staff members truly embody what it means to be a healthcare hero, and I am humbled by the level of compassionate care they have demonstrated throughout the pandemic. On behalf of our entire medical staff, thank you for your exemplary service in patient care, and we are grateful to have you as part of our Brookwood family.”

