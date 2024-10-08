Meeting Recap: Oct. 7 Committee Meetings

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Homewood The City Council Committees met on Monday for regularly scheduled meetings.

City Council committees met on Monday for regularly scheduled meetings where they discussed the upcoming Fire Station 3 addition, de-annnexing a plot of land and more.

Highlights from the Finance Committee include:

Item 08.09.24: Committee approved a request to set bid date for October 29th, 2024, 2:00pm (CT) for the Fire Station 3 addition. Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead will also provide drawings of the new station for the committee to review the next time they meet.

Visit https://bit.ly/4gYwXbG for the agenda.

Highlights from the Public Works Committee are as follows:

Item 12.09.24: A request for permission to leave a new fence in place in the ROW at 21 Crest Drive was carried over.

Item 13.09.24: Committee approved a request for permission to leave in place three crepe myrtles planted in the right-of-way at 717 Broadway. The full council will vote on this item on Oct. 14.

For the agenda, visit https://bit.ly/47XSTzE.

Highlights from the Planning and Development Committee include:

Item 29.08.24: Committee sent a request to council for a vote to consideration to de-annex property at 2305 Montevallo Road. This is a small piece of land located right behind the Express Oil. It is part of the process needed to provide developers the land needed to build homes in that area. It was carried over twice because there was a desire by committee members to gather more information to discuss in clearer terms the possible sale of the parcel and a right-of-way that is 10 feet wide. The developer has offered $10,000 for the parcel but negotiations are on-going.

Item 14.09.24: A request for consideration of zoning adjustments related to grade was carried over.

Visit https://bit.ly/4eLE4Ti for the agenda.

For the full videos of each meeting, visit https://www.cityofhomewood.com/committee-meetings-10-07-24.