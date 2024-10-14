Meeting Recap: City Council talks streetlights, budgets and holiday meeting schedules

× Expand Staff Council President Alex Wyatt discussed changes to the city meeting schedule in a council meeting on Oct. 14.

Homewood City Council on Monday discussed potential streetlight additions, accepted amendments to the Fiscal Year 23-24 budget and approved a new meeting schedule ahead of the holidays.

Councilor Andy Gwaltney requested that the council consider the addition of streetlights along Edgeview Ave, which the Public Works Committee voted 3-0 to recommend approval of in their Oct. 7 meeting. The council referred the matter to the Finance Committee for further discussion.

Amendments to the 23-34 budget were approved 7-0 for the Public Works, Parks & Recreation and Traffic Departments. The council also voted 7-0 to approve a request to authorize Mayor McClusky to sign a contract and pay the 24-25 budget allotment for the city's chamber of commerce. Council President Alex Wyatt said the money was already included in the budget and was not an addition.

Council members also took up the topic of the city meeting schedule as holidays between now and the end of January conflict with the current plans. The council is currently scheduled to meet on the second and fourth Monday of each month, and the committees are set to meet on the first and third Monday.

The new schedule for November-January meetings will be as follows:

Nov. 4: council and committee meetings, moving up the Nov. 11 council meeting to avoid conflicts with the Veteran's Day holiday.

Nov. 18: council and committee meetings, moving the council meeting again to help with December's schedule.

Nov. 25: committee meetings

Dec. 2: council meeting

Dec. 9: committee meetings

Dec. 16: council meeting

Jan. 6: committee meetings

Jan 13: council meeting

Jan 27: council and committee meetings, moving committee meetings to avoid conflicts with Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 20.

Moving forward, the council also has an upcoming opening for Ward 3, position 2 as Walter Jones with become Council President in November when Wyatt becomes mayor as McClusky retires from the role. Those interested in applying for the council seat can send their resume to the city clerk until Nov. 4 at 2 p.m.

To see the full meeting video, visit https://www.youtube.com/@cityofhomewood6054/featured.