Meet the Candidate: Robin Litaker running for Mayor

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Veiring

Robin Litaker is a retired educator and longtime Homewood resident who is running for mayor with a focus on strengthening city operations and increasing transparency in local government.

Expand Photo courtesy of Robin Litaker. Robin Litaker is running for Mayor of Homewood in the 2025 municipal election.

Her campaign emphasizes addressing everyday issues such as parking, public safety, and effective service delivery. Litaker advocates for a more open and accessible city administration, pledging to listen to residents and foster greater public involvement in decision-making. With decades of leadership in education, she brings experience in organization, communication, and community engagement.

In 2024, Litaker ran for Congress against U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, further demonstrating her interest in public service and civic leadership. As mayor, she aims to bring a fresh perspective to city hall and ensure responsive governance for all of Homewood.

Ahead of this year’s election, Litaker shared her views on key issues with The Homewood Star.

Q: What motivated you to run for office in Homewood’s 2025 election?

The biggest motivating factor in my decision to run for Mayor of Homewood is my desire to see Homewood as the best small city in our country. An integral part to that is making sure that our city government and those who serve in it are trusted and transparent. We have and will continue to have one of the top school systems in the state and that among other factors make this a city that young families want to move to and where long-term residents want to remain. I’m running because I believe in Homewood’s future, and I know we can build our city together. The recent discovery by the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts (Audit) states that our current elected leadership lacked ability to manage and oversee city finances. There is no excuse for that kind of lack of oversight. Our city is 159 million dollars in debt. I know moving forward we need new elected officials who know and understand government finances. I have experience with public school finances which among other things have extremely strict policies and procedures including detailed line-item expenditures and a check and balance system of assuring each dollar is trackable and is spent in the best interest of the taxpayer. I believe my experience will be of great value to the new city manager and the new city council as we move forward in our new form of city government. I will also make sure that ALL new city plans that will drastically alter the area in which we live or conduct business are given to the residents and business owners first as stakeholders. Not only will they know first but they will be the first in line for input and needs and will have the final say in what projects move forward in our city. As an elected official I will be there to be your voice. Often elected officials forget that they are not the decision makers. It is the people they represent. Regardless of their personal wants or needs. I will never forget why I am there. The city council and mayor should facilitate not dictate growth.

Q: How do you plan to improve communication between city leadership and residents?

The city currently has utilized technology to improve access to many items such as documents, schedules and meetings. I do know that webpages are only as good as those who are trying to use the source. Let’s face it, most people go to work, work long hours, come home, cook dinner and they want to spend time with their family, friends or go to the ballpark. There are times when potential projects or use of city funds or sources come up that are not day-to-day business. A mayor and city council must have good judgement and make sure constituents know when a project will alter their neighborhoods or businesses. Example: the recent move to remove the turning lane in front of Dawson Church. Where did that come from? Why didn’t I know? I live in the area close to the church and that is what my neighbors were asking. And then we found out that plan was 6 months in the making. No excuse. These are the times when the above-mentioned communications haven’t worked or were never included in any easily accessible report. I want to form a Communications Committee made up of Homewood residents and business owners. Many of our citizens are experts in communication, media, and public engagement.

This committee’s job will be to improve how the city shares information with residents and stakeholders. They will review current practices, identify gaps, and make clear, actionable recommendations to ensure better transparency, accessibility, and two-way communication.

We have incredible talent right here in our city.

Because good government doesn’t just make decisions — it listens, informs, and responds. And that’s exactly what this committee will help us do better.

I plan to have not just neighborhood meetings but targeted neighborhood meetings where residents will have teams of people within the community who can assist in communicating your business (some refer to this as city business – but that’s the problem it’s your business). I will have an open-door policy. I know what you are thinking – everybody says that – I have experience with that term. As a principal, I always stopped what I was doing when a child needed me, a teacher needed me or if a parent walked in the school and needed me. That is what a mayor is elected to do. I would like to see city announcements color coded where actions that may alter traffic flow, parking, accessibility, city commitment to a long-term financial endeavor will be brought to the forefront. I will go door-to-door if necessary. Part of the duty of the mayor and city council is to make sure you are informed. In terms of city business, I will also publish what I do, who I talk to and why every month – that’s called transparency which I believe is an action word. You can only claim to be transparent if you show that you are. No more behind door secret meetings. That’s not how we will do business in Homewood.

Q: You would be taking office during a period of significant transition. How do you view that responsibility?

This is one of the most important transitions in Homewood’s history. Electing new leadership with a range of experience will make this shift not only smoother but more effective. With my background in education and public finance, I will bring valuable insight and practical support to our new city manager and the city council as we move forward together.

Change can be difficult—but it’s also necessary. Departments will need to adapt quickly to new accountability measures, updated processes, and improved lines of communication. That’s why training, support, and hands-on leadership will be essential.

I am retired; I have the time and the commitment to serve full-time as your mayor. I’ll be in City Hall every day—supporting our teams, solving problems, and working side by side with our staff. I know how to roll up my sleeves and get things done.

This is why Homewood needs experienced, stable leadership. My goal is for our transition to this new form of city government to be a model for other cities across the country—a positive example of how change, when done right, leads to real progress.

Code of Alabama 11-43 A 82 dictates the role of Mayor and Council in a Council Manager form of governance and I fully intend to execute my role in that manner and will demand the same from our other Elected Officials.

Q: What is your vision for Homewood’s long-term future, particularly as the city approaches its 100 year anniversary?

The answer is simple – It’s not my vision, it is our vision. Facilitating that vision for you would be the honor of a lifetime.

Q: How do you plan to guide development and manage growth especially in areas adjacent to Samford University?

I earned my doctorate from Samford University, and I have the utmost respect for its students, alumni, faculty, and staff. Samford is an important part of our community, and I believe we must work to build a strong foundation of trust and collaboration between the university and the City of Homewood.

I received an email from the president of Samford regarding the details of the major project they were planning up until that point, many of the details had not been widely shared with the public. I was surprised to learn just how far along this project was—more than two years in the making—without our community being adequately informed.

That raises a critical question:

Why did it take two years for our City Council to inform residents about a development of this magnitude?

The negative reaction from the community was justified. It wasn’t just about the project—it was about the lack of transparency. The perception, for many, was that this was hidden from us. When a major development could impact neighborhoods, small businesses, or the character of Homewood. Our City Council has a duty to inform the public early and often.

So how will I manage growth when elected mayor?

It starts with listening to the people first—not just hiring outside consultants. We need to have direct conversations with neighbors, small business owners, and institutions like Samford to understand what our long-term vision for Homewood should look like. Samford clearly has plans for growth, and that’s understandable. But growth must happen through open dialogue, thoughtful planning, and community input—not behind closed doors.

As your mayor, I will ensure that major decisions are made with you as an active participant from inception to completion.

Q: What is your vision for Brookwood Village and what role should the city council play in shaping its future?

I’d like to call the answer to this question: Listening to the People: A Real Vision for Brookwood Village

Recently, I saw a thoughtful and well-developed proposal for Brookwood Village created by a resident of Rosedale. His plan included detailed drawings, innovative ideas for business recruitment, and opportunities that could benefit all of Homewood. Unfortunately, when he brought his proposal to City Hall, he was turned away—multiple times, no one bothered to even look at what he had. It was as if his vision didn’t matter. That troubles me.

When a structure like Brookwood Mall sits empty, we should be listening to every idea with potential—especially from our own community. This proposal reminded me of elements that later appeared in other developments. It just shows that good ideas don’t only come from large developers or consultants. Sometimes they come from neighbors who care deeply and think creatively.

Yes, developers and contractors most often lead these types of projects—but that doesn’t mean we should dismiss the voices of our residents. That kind of thinking is shortsighted.

The City Council will play a critical role in shaping the business future of Homewood. But real progress starts with a clear, shared vision—one rooted in the dreams and input of our citizens. Brookwood Mall represents a major opportunity for Homewood. Rumors about pending buyers aren’t enough. We need open communication. Citizens deserve regular updates on projects, proposals, and decisions. Listening is key to real leadership. I pledge to always listen to you, your ideas and will always give you an opportunity to have input.

Q: How closely should Homewood collaborate with neighboring cities on regional challenges like infrastructure and business development?

Mutual cooperation and collaboration with our neighboring cities can make us all stronger—especially on long-overdue projects. One example is the long-envisioned biking and walking trail connecting all Over-the-Mountain communities. This dream has been on the drawing board for over 30 years. With bridges, greenways, and other shared resources, this project could truly unite our cities and improve quality of life.

In efforts like these, Homewood should absolutely work alongside our neighbors. However, we must always put Homewood first—our people, our priorities, and our values. No other city should ever have jurisdiction over any part of Homewood. When considering regional business or development projects, we should weigh the mutual benefits carefully.

I believe it’s time for Homewood’s city council—and our citizens—to take a serious look at the advantages and implications of participation in the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham. Collaboration is valuable, but only when it serves the best interests of Homewood.

Q: What are your priorities for addressing stormwater management and local flooding concerns?

I’ve visited small towns in the western part of Alabama where the issues with sewage, clean water, and stormwater runoff are truly heartbreaking. In places like Uniontown, I’ve seen sewage bubbling up in the streets. In some communities, people must purchase every drop of water they drink or cook with because their systems are so broken down. It's disturbing—and unacceptable.

Could something like this ever happen in Homewood?

Maybe not overnight—but we should not be complacent. The truth is: Homewood has an aging infrastructure system, especially when it comes to stormwater and sewage management. And we’re already seeing the early warning signs—flooding, increased runoff, and erosion caused by new development.

My understanding is that a city-wide stormwater study was completed years ago, yet the findings have largely been ignored. Like too many critical issues, the problem has been kicked down the road. The longer we delay, the more expensive—and disruptive—the solutions become.

This is why I keep pointing to our $159 million in debt. If we don’t manage our budget wisely, we will not have the ability to invest in the basic infrastructure that keeps our city livable, safe, and economically strong.

We know that:

Much of our runoff flows in from neighboring communities.

Poor maintenance of our existing system worsens localized flooding;

New construction often alters natural water movement, impacting neighbors’ properties—sometimes permanently.

My own personal backyard was forever changed by runoff from new builds. And I'm not alone. For too long, we’ve been reactive rather than proactive.

We need to take this seriously—and now.

What we must do:

Establish a clear, phased citywide infrastructure replacement and maintenance plan. Enforce stronger oversight of new construction—ensuring contractors prevent harm to neighboring properties and fully restore disturbed land. Implement natural solutions where possible—planting trees and vegetation to absorb runoff and prevent erosion. Create a permanent maintenance program so we never return to this point again.

This must be a multi-year, citywide commitment—with transparency, planning, budgeting, and accountability built in from day one.

We cannot afford to wait. Homewood deserves better.

Q: How do you plan to support Homewood City Schools during your term?

As a 33-year veteran educator, former Alabama State Teacher of the Year, and former school administrator, I can say without hesitation: strong local support is essential to a thriving school system. While city government and the school system operate as separate entities, their impact on one another is constant and lasting.

Our schools are one of the primary reasons families choose to move to Homewood. I bring deep experience and understanding of how schools work—from finances and staffing to day-to-day operations and long-term planning. I’ve been trained in multiple operational areas, including formal certification through the National Incident Management System (NIMS), which enhances my ability to advocate for school safety and emergency preparedness.

When elected, I will be more than a supporter—I will be a strong advocate for our school system. I understand what it takes to recruit and retain the best and brightest teachers, and I know how to work with city leadership to ensure our schools have what they need to remain among the best in Alabama—and the nation.

On a personal note, I talked my immediate family in to moving to Homewood. I wanted my great nieces and nephew to benefit from the education this community offers. I will stand behind our schools every day as your mayor.

Q: In light of the recent police shooting that resulted in the death of 18 year-old Jabari Peoples, how would you approach issues of public safety and community?

First and foremost, there are many victims in this tragedy.

Each time the shooting is mentioned, Jabari Peoples’ parents are forced to relive the pain of losing their son—while still searching for answers that never come. No parent should carry that weight alone, and certainly not without clarity or truth.

At the same time, the Homewood Police officer involved must carry the immense burden of knowing that his actions ended a young man's life. No matter where you stand, both sides of this tragedy involve real human suffering—and that suffering is ongoing.

What we don't need right now are more opinions for the headlines. What we need are answers.

Trust is not something you can patch up with a statement, a report, or a press conference. Trust is built on truth, and truth requires transparency. Every day without answers only deepens the public’s skepticism and erodes faith in the systems that are supposed to serve us all.

I believe in the Homewood Police Department. I believe they want resolution, just like the families and the community do. But they can't speak if they’re waiting—like the rest of us—for ALEA to finish its investigation.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) must do better. Their silence and delay have left this family, our police department and this city in limbo. That’s not just bad policy—it’s inhumane. We deserve an update. The Peoples family deserves answers

Our local and state representatives need to stand up and speak up. The time for waiting is over.

ALEA must take responsibility, explain the delay, and provide the closure that this family—and this community—desperately need.

Litaker is facing Jennifer Andress in the mayor's race, and elections are Aug. 26 To see Andress' views on key issues, click here.