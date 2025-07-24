Meet the Candidate: Winslow Armstead running for City Council, Ward 4

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Veiring

Winslow Armstead is running to represent Ward 4 on City Council in the 2025 municipal election.

Winslow Armstead, a Homewood resident and community leader, is running for the Ward 4 seat on the Homewood City Council. He currently serves as Vice Chair of the Homewood Planning Commission and is a member of the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustments.

Professionally, Armstead is a senior strategic account manager with Altec, bringing experience in relationship-building and strategic planning. His campaign is centered on a commitment to listening to residents, uplifting community voices, and preserving Homewood’s close-knit, small-town character. With a strong understanding of city planning and zoning processes, Armstead aims to help guide Homewood’s growth while maintaining the values that make the city unique. He pledges thoughtful, responsive leadership rooted in respect for the people and neighborhoods of Ward 4.

Ahead of this year’s election, Armstead shared his views on key issues with The Homewood Star.

Q: What motivated you to run for office in Homewood’s 2025 election?

One of our core family values is to raise your hand and serve. Since moving to Homewood in 2016, we embraced that principle-starting by coaching our youngest daughter’s basketball team. We coached for four years, up through her time at Homewood Middle School, and truly enjoyed the opportunity. That experience showed me how much joy there is in building relationships while serving the community.

In 2021, I was honored to serve Homewood in a different capacity-on the Planning Commission. The body plays a vital role in shaping the city’s physical growth and character. We work to ensure development aligns with Homewood’s long-term goals, serve as a bridge between applicants, residents, staff and elected officials, and offer guidance that informs City Council decisions. I now serve as the Vice Chair of the Planning Commission, and I serve as a supernumerary on the Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA), which offers zoning variances, clarifies zoning language, and hears appeals.

These roles have given me a strong understanding of Homewood’s challenges, opportunities, and inner workings. That foundation-along with a deep commitment to service-has inspired me to run for Ward 4 of City Council now.

Q: How do you plan to improve communication between city leadership and residents?

Strong communication is essential for building trust and meaningful relationships between city leadership and the community. Through walking the neighborhoods, I’ve consistently heard how much our neighbors value the weekly newsletters from Jennifer Andress, and I as well. I plan to maintain that existing level of communication with the newsletter and extend it to the new Ward 4. These newsletters are a vital tool for keeping residents informed throughout the process.

We also have room to grow communication between city leadership and residents. We need to be creative and think out of the box in how we are meeting with residents. For instance, I have already started trying to explore the value in utilizing virtual calls as a forum for the ward to allow anyone who has questions or concerns to discuss them with other residents. My goal is to make participation easier and more convenient for families with busy schedules.

Ultimately, strong communication can open the door to greater involvement. I’d like to explore ideas such as designating street-level leaders to gather feedback or forming ward-specific committees focused on key issues like Brookwood Village, Creekside development, or traffic concerns. By creating multiple channels for input, we can ensure more voices are heard and more residents feel empowered to help shape Homewood’s future.

Q: You would be taking office during a period of significant transition. How do you view that responsibility?

Taking office during this period of transition-with less councilors and larger wards-is a major responsibility, and one I take seriously. This does not start on Election Day; it starts now. Throughout the campaign, I’ve been investing time to walk neighborhoods, listen to residents, and better understand the concerns and challenges they face. This groundwork is critical to ensuring a strong, informed start in this next chapter for Homewood.

Equally important is building collaborative relationships with the new mayor, city manager, and fellow councilors. When leadership works well, especially across wards, more Homewood residents benefit. Our effectiveness will hinge on our ability to communicate, coordinate, and serve with unity.

Q: What is your vision for Homewood’s long-term future, particularly as the city approaches its 100-year anniversary?

The vision for the future is not mine but that of the community. Our job as city leaders is to listen, engage, and help shape a future that residents are excited to embrace. This is a balance of economic growth, thoughtful development, and strong educational foundations.

Planning is a key component in how we will be able to move forward successfully. This begins with the council and mayor working in conjunction with the city manager, staff and residents to understand how we can continue to economically stimulate our community while we also protect and maintain the qualities that have drawn residents to Homewood.

As we approach Homewood’s 100-year anniversary, we have a unique opportunity to honor our history while setting the stage for the next century. I’d love to see a campaign that celebrates the origins of Edgewood, Rosedale, Oak Grove, and Hollywood. The story of Rosedale in particular, deserves more recognition.

We should highlight significant residents from throughout Homewood’s history and memorialize them for their contribution to Homewood and their service to others. This will set a table for another 100 years of community.

Q: How do you plan to guide development and manage growth-especially in areas adjacent to Samford University?

To manage growth, we need to start by taking a step back and looking at everything together and not looking at things individually because they all must work in concert for the betterment of the City of Homewood. Take Brookwood Village, for example: its redevelopment should align with a broader vision along the Lakeshore and Shades Creek corridor. What do we want that corridor to look like over the next 10 to 15 years? That vision should guide our decision before we approve individual projects. The same approach applies to other key areas like Green Springs, Valley Avenue, Downtown Homewood, and so on. We need a cohesive plan that outlines how each area fits into the city’s future. A clear, forward-thinking roadmap will help us make strategic decisions that serve both current and future residents.

Q: What is your vision for Brookwood Village, and what role should the city council play in shaping its future?

Brookwood Village holds deep personal meaning for many of us who grew up going there. It’s a place where memories were made, and I’ve consistently heard from residents that they want it to continue to be a place for families to build memories. That may not be a shopping mall or take the same shape.

The focus should be about its purpose- a vibrant, accessible space with restaurants, places to spend time with family, attractions for both residents and visitors, connecting the Greenway. Hopefully, the Andrews Sports Medicine Hospital will serve as a strong anchor to attract supporting businesses that will also benefit residents to help continue to build the before mentioned memories.

The city council should play an active role in shaping this development. That means listening to residents, working collaboratively with Fairway, and ensuring the final product reflects the community’s needs and aspirations. I look forward to being engaged throughout the process to help make Brookwood a development Homewood can be proud of.

Q: How closely should Homewood collaborate with neighboring cities on regional challenges like infrastructure and business development?

It’s critical to collaborate with neighboring municipalities given Homewood’s location. In areas where we touch neighboring cities, having a good working relationship with those cities and their respective councils is essential.

Open dialogue and relationships help us understand how their plans may impact Homewood’s plans or residents or vice versa. Regional collaboration can strengthen all of our communities and lead to more efficient, effective solutions that benefit everyone.

Q: What are your priorities for addressing stormwater management and local flooding concerns?

Stormwater management is an ongoing challenge that we face in Homewood that is a priority at City Hall. We consistently review cases with the Board of Zoning Adjustments that have stormwater management as some aspect of the conversation. Stormwater is a critical factor in determining whether a project is viable and whether it could negatively impact neighboring properties.

Much of the challenge stems from increased building density and our aging infrastructure. We need to continue to evaluate our city’s infrastructure along with understanding that the efforts at City Hall are to try to help balance the desire to update and make changes to one’s property alongside the impact that this may have to adjacent properties.

Addressing this issue long-term will require collaboration between neighbors and the city. It will take thoughtful planning, shared understanding, and ongoing investment to ensure that stormwater doesn’t become a barrier to enjoyment of life in Homewood.

Q: How do you plan to support Homewood City Schools during your term?

As a representative of Ward 4—and truly, all of Homewood—I believe one of our city’s greatest strengths is our school system. That includes every student, teacher, and family at Shades Cahaba, Edgewood, Hall-Kent, Homewood Middle, and Homewood High School. My own children attended Shades Cahaba, Homewood Middle and High, so I’ve seen firsthand the care and excellence that define our schools.

Strong schools are the foundation of a thriving community, and as Homewood continues to grow, our schools need to grow with it. As a city council member, I will work to ensure that we appoint school board members who are deeply committed to the success and well-being of every student in addition to having the acumen it takes to develop a strategic plan for growth over decades. That means supporting initiatives that provide the resources needed for top-tier education, ensuring no student learns on an empty stomach, and championing programs that enrich the whole child—academically, socially, and emotionally.

Ultimately, I want every student in Homewood to feel proud of where they come from—and to see a future for themselves right here in our city.

Q: In light of the recent police shooting that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Jabari Peoples, how would you approach issues of public safety and community trust?

First and foremost, the death of Jabari Peoples is a profound tragedy. No parent should have to bury their child, and my thoughts are with his family and everyone hurting in our community. His death is a painful reminder of how fragile trust can be, and how important it is that we work to strengthen it.

Public safety is one of my top priorities, especially for our youth. But safety must include feeling safe — not just from crime, but in how we’re treated and protected. That’s why I believe in building strong, open lines of communication between residents and the Homewood Police Department. This is an area I have been very adamant about: open and constant communication between the council and our Ward. We need honest conversations, consistent engagement, and a commitment to listening — all the time, but especially when it’s hard.

It's the role of the city council to ensure that our community’s concerns are heard, and that our officers feel supported in efforts that build trust and transparency. If elected I will help bridge that gap between city council and HPD because that’s my role as your representative. I’d like to initiate ongoing conversations whether that’s via email/newsletter, virtual meetings, or neighborhood forums.

We all want the same thing: to go home safely at the end of the day, and to live in a Homewood where everyone feels respected, valued, and protected.

Armstead is facing Kristin Williams for the Ward 4 council seat, and elections are Aug. 26. To see Williams' views on key issues, click here.