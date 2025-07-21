Meet the Candidate: Tiffany McIntyre running for City Council, Ward 1

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Veiring

Tiffany McIntyre, a West Homewood native and lifelong community volunteer, is running for the Ward 1 seat on the Homewood City Council. Her campaign centers on preserving the city’s small-town charm while guiding responsible and thoughtful growth.

McIntyre’s priorities include supporting strong public schools, fostering safer and better-connected neighborhoods, and providing transparent, family-focused leadership. She brings deep local involvement to her candidacy, having served with the Homewood City Schools Foundation, Homewood Athletic Foundation, multiple PTOs, and the Service Guild of Birmingham. With roots in the community and a passion for public service, McIntyre aims to represent the values of Ward 1 residents and ensure that Homewood remains a welcoming and vibrant place for families and future generations.

Ahead of this year’s election, McIntyre shared her views on key issues with The Homewood Star.

Q: What motivated you to run for office in Homewood’s 2025 election?

I've been really involved in Homewood for a long time. I'm from here, graduated from Homewood High School, and I have been involved with a ton of different stuff in the school system—every level, with PTOs or Homewood City Schools Foundation, Homewood Athletic Foundation— but my kids are getting older now. We're actually kind of coming to the end of our school time with our kids. Our youngest is going to be a sophomore this year, and I just wanted the opportunity to serve Homewood in a little bit of a larger capacity.

Q: How do you plan to improve communication between city leadership and residents?

I'll use Jennifer Andress as an example. She does a newsletter in her ward, and I've had several people talk to me about that. So that is something I plan on implementing in my ward, is having a monthly newsletter just to keep people up to date on maybe some different events that we have going on that may be coming up, or maybe some things that are going on up at city hall that people want to think about and and maybe contact me about or weigh in on. So I just want to try to be more approachable to people and just more available to them. And I think the best way to do that is just to keep people more engaged and involved with the newsletter. Because not everybody's going to sit and watch the minutes and all that stuff from the city council meetings, I think the best way to do it is just give them a quick little overview and a newsletter, and then just encourage them to reach out to me with any questions they have.

Q: You would be taking office during a period of significant transition. How do you view that responsibility?

I'm actually really excited about that. I feel like having the new city manager takes a little bit of pressure off of the council. I'm really excited about being able to work with him, and kind of having him there to help just the day-to-day stuff within the community, to make sure that we're not slipping through the cracks. I'm just really excited about it, because it's a time for us to just almost establish and be at the ground level. It's like a groundbreaking, new council. And it's really exciting to me that we are going to be able to set the tone for what this new form of government is going to look like. I'm excited about just being able to set the tone and get things off on the right foot for this new form of government. And hopefully everyone in Homewood is going to be pleased.

Q: What is your vision for Homewood’s long-term future, particularly as the city approaches its 100-year anniversary?

I am probably the most excited to have the possibility to be on the council during this time. At heart, I'm an event planner. For Homewood City Schools Foundation, I was on the events team, so Homewood growth was what I planned. And I do event stuff through work and everything. So the thought of being able to see Homewood through this exciting milestone, I'm really pumped about that. We have obviously changed a lot over all these years, but we also have a lot of things that are the same, and I'm excited to keep Homewood, that same charming Homewood that we all know, but also just continue to advance, to keep us really the most desirable place to live. We've got our amazing schools or walkable communities, so I'm just excited to see what these next 100 years are going to hold for us.

Q: How do you plan to guide development and manage growth — especially in areas adjacent to Samford University?

I think in the past, it's been very difficult for us to kind of get to the table with Samford. I think there needs to be more give and take. When it comes to our relationship with Samford within Homewood, it is impossible to ignore the fact that Samford is in Homewood and we need to be able to work together. I think there could potentially be a way to continue with development when it comes to Samford's desire, it just has to be in a way that is going to work for Homewood as well. And so I'm excited to just continue those conversations, because I do think there are ways that we can work together. I'm excited to see what development can look like. But again, it always needs to be with Homewood number one, and Homewood in mind.

Q: What is your vision for Brookwood Village, and what role should the city council play in shaping its future?

Obviously, the council needs to have a role in that, but I do think that there are a lot of people that need to come into that discussion, as far as just zoning and building and the Planning Commission. All these different people need to come in to have those discussions. It can't just be a few people. I do want to see Brookwood come back to life. It's honestly really sad to me that Brookwood has become what it has become, because growing up here, Brookwood was always the place that we loved to go shopping or see Santa Claus. I'm excited about the possibility of Andrew sports medicine coming there. I think that they are going to be able to really kind of kick it off with revitalization down there at Brookwood. I want to work with anybody that wants to revitalize Brookwood, because it's just very sad to see it down there and it's just completely abandoned. So we need to focus on bringing that back to life and making it a safe, enjoyable area.

Q: How closely should Homewood collaborate with neighboring cities on regional challenges like infrastructure and business development?

I think it's unavoidable to collaborate, because our cities, our borders, run together. We have to be able to work together. Because when one of us flourishes, we all flourish. And so I think ignoring our sister cities would be holding us back.

Q: What are your priorities for addressing stormwater management and local flooding concerns?

Tiffany McIntyre: I have been one of those people that I never pretend to have all the answers, and so that's one of the things I actually want to talk to some different people about that do know a little bit more about the storm water issues. Whether it's home builders, whether it's the planning commission for our streets and things like that, I need to know a little bit more about where they see the issues in order for me to really have a big opinion on what I think would be best.

Q: How do you plan to support Homewood City Schools during your term?

That is probably where my specialty lies. I am constantly involved within the schools. I have great relationships with everyone in our schools, between Homewood City Schools Foundation, Homewood Athletic Foundation, and then also, I was the PTO president at the high school a few years ago. So I just plan on honestly continuing the same thing I've always done, being there for them, being available for them, continuing to raise money, just continuing to have the backs of all of our educators. Because we have—I can honestly say—the best educators in Homewood, and I will bend over backwards to help them out, because they are incredible to all of our students. So I'm excited in this role that I can continue to get to work with them.

Q: In light of the recent police shooting that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Jabari Peoples, how would you approach issues of public safety and community trust?

Our police and fire here are incredible. Just what they do on a day-to-day basis, I'm always so impressed by them and the way that they protect our students. Seeing them in the schools every time I go up there, they love our kids. And you have lived in so many different places with the military, and I have never lived in a city where I have seen, especially our police, care for its citizens the way that Homewood does. A lot of these people know citizens by name. They know their children, they know where they live. That speaks volumes, that you've got people that care about their community that much. Obviously, things can always be a little bit better. As far as I know, there are some in Homewood that feel like we're not transparent enough with the police department or information is not readily available. And I do look forward to meeting with the fire chief and the police chief to just hear a little bit more about their thoughts on things. What can we do for them? Where do they think Homewood is being successful? Where is it lacking? But I do think that we're going to be able to work together to keep Homewood safe, because safety is my top priority, especially over here in West Homewood.

