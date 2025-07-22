Meet the Candidate: Nick Sims running for City Council, Ward 2

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Veiring

Expand Photo courtesy of Nick Sims City councilor Nick Sims, pictured here with his two sons, is running for re-election to City Council in the 2025 municipal elections.

Nick Sims, an incumbent member of the Homewood City Council, is seeking re-election to represent Ward 2. He also serves as Vice President of Allocations and Grants at United Way of Central Alabama, bringing a professional background in nonprofit leadership and community development.

Sims is campaigning on a platform focused on strengthening communication between the city and its residents, ensuring that public input is prioritized in local decision-making. A key priority in his next term is collaborating with fellow leaders and community members as Homewood works to develop a new comprehensive plan. With experience in both civic service and strategic planning, Sims aims to continue fostering a transparent, inclusive approach to city governance that supports thoughtful growth and community engagement.

Ahead of this year’s election, Sims shared his views on key issues with The Homewood Star.

Q: What motivated you to run for office in Homewood’s 2025 election?

Serving in public office is a sacrifice and a major time commitment. There are many people important to me, who I have seen less due to my service on Council, including my wife, children, parents and friends. This past winter, I asked my parents if they thought it was selfish to run again. Without hesitation they said, “You have to run again. It is so important that good people run, and you cannot step away at a time when elected officials who are public servants are very much needed vs. those who are motivated by power and control.” Since then, countless residents have encouraged me and asked for me to continue to serve them. I am running because I love my community, and I’ll always do my best to make my family proud.

Q: How do you plan to improve communication between city leadership and residents?

The City Manager is a major opportunity to improve communication. The City Manager’s office will be a full-time, staffed office serving as the City’s primary contact - coordinating information and reports for the public. Communication improvements from my first term:

Launched "Speak to Us Homewood" for residents to submit issues and other feedback.

Posting of Planning Commission and BZA case packets.

Created “Citizen Connection”, providing updates through the City’s website/social media.

Created a HPD app with alerts and posting of a “Weekly Crime Report”.

Personally, I’ve communicated with residents through a monthly “Ward 3 Newsletter,” direct engagement via social media and prompt responses to emails/calls.

Q: You would be taking office during a period of significant transition. How do you view that responsibility?

I view the transition to the Council-Manager form of government as both a serious commitment and an opportunity. Homewood residents deserve full-time professional governance, and a permanent City Manager will meet this need. I will honor the taxes residents pay by prioritizing processes which will improve stewardship, increase cost efficiencies, deliver high quality services, and strategically plan for capital improvements. The City Manager’s office will focus on administration, so Council can engage with residents to collaborate and focus on vision and policy.

Q: What is your vision for Homewood’s long-term future, particularly as the city approaches its 100-year anniversary?

Nick Sims: Homewood celebrates its 100-year anniversary in 2026! I am eager to work with the centennial celebration committee to ensure we celebrate this important milestone in each area of the City. Through a comprehensive planning process, I will engage directly with residents to shape a collective vision for our city’s future and honor our past. Together, we will strike a balance between responsible growth, residential needs, business sustainability and protecting places, such as historic Rosedale, with a focus on preservation and improved infrastructure.

Q: How do you plan to guide development and manage growth — especially in areas adjacent to Samford University?

The future of Samford will be implemented by the University and not the City directly, and the Samford Horizons Master Plan indicates their future proposed land use (Samford’s plan is available online). The City’s comprehensive plan will in turn provide insight to Samford as to what the Homewood community would like to see as properties are considered for redevelopment. It’s important that Homewood residents engage in this vision building and that Homewood’s elected officials listen to its residents by incorporating their feedback into any actions taken with Samford.

Q: What is your vision for Brookwood Village, and what role should the city council play in shaping its future?

Like Samford University, the future of Brookwood will be implemented by a developer and not the City directly, with Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center becoming an anchor of the redevelopment. Subsequent surrounding development should complement existing businesses and focus on expanding the City’s sales tax base. The City’s comprehensive plan will provide insight to potential developers into what the Homewood community would like to see as the property is redeveloped.

Q: How closely should Homewood collaborate with neighboring cities on regional challenges like infrastructure and business development?

It is vital that Homewood maintains autonomy in determining standards for delivering services, setting priorities, and producing a high quality of life. Collaboration with neighboring cities does present opportunities on certain projects however, such as transportation projects where coordination prevents gaps in sidewalk connectivity or creates uniformity in roadway design. Other opportunities include expanding on mutual aid agreements between fire departments to continue to improve effectiveness related to training, emergency backup and even expertise staffing (e.g. crisis intervention specialists). In respect to business development, opportunities to work with the Birmingham Business Alliance could be beneficial to discuss economic development strategies related to regional business clusters in technology, medical and other sectors.

Q: What are your priorities for addressing stormwater management and local flooding concerns?

Stormwater management has been a main priority of mine, with the following achieved during my first term: (1) Completion of a Stormwater Master Plan; (2) Allocation of $4M+ to repair/replace storm sewers, creek walls, and related infrastructure; and (3) Improved policies relating to stormwater management, including the tree ordinance, reducing impervious surface limits, requirements around onsite stormwater detention and more. These improvements led to the City improving from a Class 9 to a Class 7 FEMA National Flood Insurance rating, resulting in a 15% premium discount for residents required to carry flood insurance.

Q: How do you plan to support Homewood City Schools during your term?

The continued support of Homewood City Schools (HSC) is one of the most important actions of Council. Our school system is exceptional and our annual budget commitment to the district from the penny sales tax and property taxes is key to their success – a commitment I will continue to support. As a Councilor, I will fulfill my responsibility of appointing qualified school board members and allow those representatives to autonomously govern in collaboration with the superintendent. During my initial term, we worked with HCS to transition SRO’s to HPD staff (with benefits) and assigned them to schools through a contract with HCS.

Q: In light of the recent police shooting that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Jabari Peoples, how would you approach issues of public safety and community trust?

The death of Jabari Peoples is tragic. After the shooting, HPD immediately turned over all evidence to the ALEA per policy. I join the voices of other Homewood leaders who have called for ALEA to promptly review the bodycam footage with his parents.

I believe transparency and timeliness is critical in building trust. HPD launched an app during my term with alerts, press releases and weekly crime updates. The development of certain features of this communication tool was a direct result of resident feedback.

As a councilor, I will continue to work closely with the HPD to ensure they have the tools and training necessary to build an environment which promotes public safety for all. Beginning in late 2020, the City and HPD undertook a series of meetings with residents to review HPD’s use of force policy. Chief Ross engaged with residents in a positive and constructive manner throughout those meetings. The policy is available on HPD’s website. I’ve supported HPD in participating in de-escalation, unconscious bias, and other relevant trainings. I’ve also supported HPD by valuing the recruitment and retention of qualified individuals through increasing pay for all public safety employees.

One positive result indicative of these efforts: HPD responded to a call on Green Springs where a suicidal man had a gun pointed at his own head in the roadway. HPD shut down the street and was able to negotiate with him to put the gun down. The man was transported to the hospital and admitted for evaluation.

Sims is facing JJ Thomas in the race to represent Ward 2 on City Council, and elections are Aug. 26 To see Thomas' views on key issues, click here.