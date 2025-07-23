Meet the Candidate: Keith Young running for City Council, Ward 3

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Veiring

Expand Photo courtesy of Keith Young for Homewood Campaign Keith Young announced his candidacy for City Council, Ward 3 on June 19, 2025.

Keith Young, a 12-year Homewood resident and small business owner, is running for the Ward 3 seat on the Homewood City Council. He is the founder and owner of Change of Color, a company specializing in painting and home maintenance services.

Young’s campaign emphasizes fiscal responsibility, smart economic development, and public safety. He is also committed to supporting Homewood’s schools, protecting the environment, enhancing local parks, and providing honest, responsive representation. With a background in hands-on service and entrepreneurship, Young emphasizes a practical, community-focused approach to city leadership. He aims to ensure that Homewood remains a safe, vibrant, and well-managed city that reflects the needs and values of its residents.

Ahead of this year’s election, Young shared his views on key issues with The Homewood Star.

Q: What motivated you to run for office in Homewood’s 2025 election?

I’ve always believed in public service and I’ve spent much of my career working behind the scenes to support ideals and leaders who were trying to do the right thing for their communities. I’ve worked for two Attorneys General, helped lead a statewide nonprofit focused on government reform, and stayed involved in the issues that impact people’s everyday lives. Public service is something I’ve always felt called to and now it’s the right Ɵme to step forward myself.

My wife, Summer, and I chose Homewood because it felt like the kind of place we wanted to raise a family. After more than a decade here, this city means a lot to us. But like many people, I’ve also been paying close attention to how our local government works, the good, the bad, and the missed opportuniƟes.

What motivated me to run is a combination of all of that: a lifelong passion for service, a desire to see more accountability and transparency at City Hall, and a belief that Homewood deserves fresh energy and new ideas. This is the right time for me, for my family, and for Homewood.

Q: How do you plan to improve communication between city leadership and residents?

One thing I’ve heard from people over and over is that they just want to know what’s going on and why decisions are being made. I think communication has to go beyond just posting meeting agendas or sending out alerts. It’s about being visible in the neighborhood, listening to your neighbors’ concerns, and taking the time to explain the thinking behind a vote or a policy even if it’s not always popular.

That said, I was always taught that leadership isn’t just about following the loudest voices in the room. It’s about doing the work, weighing the facts, and making smart, sometimes tough decisions with the long-term good of the community in mind. I believe that a city councilor’s job isn’t just to react, it’s to lead. But I also believe that when people understand the “why” factor, they’re much more likely to trust the process, even if they don’t agree with every outcome.

Ultimately, I want to build a relationship with residents of Ward 3 that’s based on honesty, consistency, and mutual respect. Not just popularity.

Q: You would be taking office during a period of significant transition. How do you view that responsibility?

The new structure makes every vote and every voice on the City Council more important. That’s a serious responsibility, and I don’t take it lightly. With only one representative per ward, residents need someone who will do the work, stay engaged, and advocate with clarity and conviction not just for one neighborhood, but for the well-being of the enƟre city.

I see this transition as an opportunity to raise the bar. It means more accountability, more transparency, and more focus on thoughtful, well-informed leadership. The stakes are higher now, and that calls for someone who is prepared, responsive, and ready to ask the hard questions when it counts.

I’ve spent years working in and around public service, and I know what good governance looks like. I’m ready to step in, do the work, and help Homewood navigate this next chapter with integrity, balance, and purpose.

Q: What is your vision for Homewood’s long-term future, particularly as the city approaches its 100-year anniversary?

As Homewood nears its 100th year, we have a chance to think big, not just about what we’ve built, but about what kind of city we want to leave for the next generation. My vision for Homewood’s future is rooted in protecting the character of our neighborhoods, planning smartly for growth, and investing in parks, infrastructure, and public safety – all without losing sight of fiscal responsibility. We must also strengthen what already works, like our schools and small businesses, while addressing what’s been overlooked.

I want to see a Homewood that leads by example a city that’s clean, safe, walkable, and responsive to the people who call it home. A city that stays true to its roots but doesn’t shy away from new ideas. That takes real leadership, transparency, and long-term thinking especially as we head into this new chapter.

The 100-year mark isn’t just a milestone; it’s a reminder that the decisions we make now will shape Homewood for decades to come. I’m running because I want to help make those decisions the correct way.

Q: How do you plan to guide development and manage growth — especially in areas adjacent to Samford University?

Samford University is a valuable part of our city. It brings jobs, cultural opportunities, and millions of dollars in economic impact to Homewood. But as Samford continues to grow, it’s essential that we make sure that growth is thoughƞul, transparent, and aligned with the long-term vision of our city especially for the neighborhoods nearby.

I don’t see Samford as the enemy. In fact, I believe strong partnerships with institutions like Samford can help us find solutions that work for everyone. But it’s the city’s responsibility to make sure that any development, no matter who’s behind it, respects the character of our neighborhoods, protects small businesses, and preserves what makes Homewood feel like home.

On City Council, I’ll push for clearer development guidelines, stronger community input, and a process that gives residents a real voice at the table. Growth is inevitable, but how we grow and who we grow with matters. Let’s do it in a way that respects both our community and our shared future.

Q: What is your vision for Brookwood Village, and what role should the city council play in shaping its future?

Brookwood Village represents one of the most significant redevelopment opportunities in our city. While there is progress on the horizon, much of the space remains vacant, and the future of the site is still unknown.

My vision for Brookwood is centered on thoughƞul, community focused redevelopment that brings life and purpose back to the space while protecting the surrounding neighborhoods from the negative impacts of unchecked growth. As new tenants move in and plans take shape, the City Council must play an active role in ensuring that development is transparent, inclusive, and aligned with what residents truly want, not just what developers propose.

That means advocating for smart planning, sustainable design, and public input at every stage of the process. Brookwood can be a vibrant destination once again, but only if we guide its future with intention, collaboration, and a deep respect for the communities it serves.

Q: How closely should Homewood collaborate with neighboring cities on regional challenges like infrastructure and business development?

Regional collaboration is important. Infrastructure, traffic, and development don’t stop at city lines. But collaboration has to come with communication, transparency, and a clear commitment to protecting the interests of Homewood residents first.

We’ve seen what can happen when proposals move too quickly or without enough local input. Large-scale developments in nearby areas have raised real concerns from traffic congestion, environmental impact, property values, and I believe residents deserve to be part of the conversation before decisions are made.

As your City Council representative, I’ll support working with our neighboring cities on shared challenges, but I’ll also push for stronger guardrails and earlier community engagement to make sure Homewood is never caught off guard again. Growth should be planned, not rushed. And every agreement must reflect our values, priorities, and what’s best for the people who live here.

Q: What are your priorities for addressing stormwater management and local flooding concerns?

Stormwater and localized flooding are serious issues in parts of Homewood, impacting roads, parks, and even private property. While progress has been made, there’s still work to do to make sure every neighborhood is protected.

Last year, Homewood received a $1 million grant to help fund a critical $1.8 million stormwater project, a step in the right direction. And while the City Council has committed to budgeting for stormwater improvements each year, we need to make sure that money is being spent wisely, equitably, and with long-term impact in mind.

As your City Council representative, I’ll prioritize transparency around how stormwater funds are allocated and push for continued investment in infrastructure that protects homes, streets, and public spaces. That means using both smart engineering and common-sense planning, especially as our city continues to grow and development puts more pressure on aging systems.

Stormwater management isn’t just about fixing problems after the fact. It’s about planning ahead, using our resources efficiently, and protecting the neighborhoods that make Homewood home.

Q: How do you plan to support Homewood City Schools during your term?

Homewood’s public schools are one of the biggest reasons families choose to live here. But with Edgewood Elementary bursting at the seams, Shades Cahaba in need of major updates, and serious conversations underway about building a new intermediate school, it’s clear we need to plan ahead, not play catch-up.

As a parent and longtime resident, I understand how critical it is that we support our schools not just with praise, but with real resources. On the City Council, I’ll work to ensure that tax dollars allocated for education stay protected and are used as intended. I’ll also work to protect the area around Homewood High School from overdevelopment so we can preserve space and flexibility to expand our facilities in the years ahead.

That means partnering with school leadership, making smart decisions about growth and zoning, and planning for long-term success. Strong schools require more than tradition, they require action. I’m committed to doing my part to ensure Homewood’s schools remain strong, well supported, and ready for the future.

Q: In light of the recent police shooting that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Jabari Peoples, how would you approach issues of public safety and community trust?

The loss of any young life is a tragedy and the death of Jabari Peoples is heartbreaking. Moments like this demand more than statements. They require reflection, accountability, and action.

Building safer communities begins with rebuilding trust. Across the country, police departments are adopting de-escalation training and community-based strategies that prioritize safety, accountability, and dignity, especially in interactions involving young Black individuals. The data is clear. When done right, this kind of training reduces the use of force, decreases injuries for both officers and civilians, and strengthens community relationships.

As a City Council representative, I would advocate for measures that move us in this direction. That means supporting our officers with the tools and training they need to do their jobs well, while also setting clear expectations around accountability, transparency, and public engagement.

We owe it to Jabari, to his family, and to every family in our community to make sure this moment leads to progress, not just more pain. Let’s come together to build a city that lives up to its values and protects the dignity of every person who ventures into our city limits and for those who call Homewood home.

Young is facing Greg Cobb, Chris Lane and John Manzelli in the race to represent Ward 3 on City Council, and elections are Aug. 26 To see Cobb's views on key issues, click here. Lane’s comments are here, and read Manzelli’s thoughts here.