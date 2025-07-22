Meet the Candidate: JJ Thomas running for City Council, Ward 2

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Veiring

Expand Photo courtesy of JJ Thomas for Homewood campaign JJ Thomas, co-owner of Slice and The Edge, announced that he will be running to represent Ward 2 on the Homewood City Council on June 18, 2025.

JJ Thomas, a longtime Homewood resident and small business owner, is running for the Ward 2 seat on the Homewood City Council. His campaign focuses on improving public safety, strengthening city communication, promoting transparent leadership, and supporting smart, sustainable growth.

Thomas brings a business-minded perspective to city governance, with experience as the founder and CEO of Class Action Capital, co-owner of Slice Pizza & Brew, and developer of The Edge. With deep roots in the community and a record of entrepreneurship, Thomas aims to bring practical problem-solving and strategic planning to the council. He emphasizes listening to residents and fostering open dialogue as Homewood continues to grow, with a commitment to preserving the character and quality of life that make the city unique.

Ahead of this year’s election, Thomas shared his views on key issues with The Homewood Star.

Q: What motivated you to run for office in Homewood’s 2025 election?

I am running to give Ward 2 voters a choice. My background in building and running businesses and managing complex financial operations is unique from my opponent and others on the Council. We have all recently seen first-hand the significance the City government has on our daily lives, such as public safety, parking, major development projects near our houses and parks, protecting tax payer money, and transparent communications. The City has also had its share of “growing pains.” I am running because I believe I can do a better job for Homewood on these important issues that face us now and that will arise in the future.

Q: How do you plan to improve communication between city leadership and residents?

The City must, and does, follow certain legal notification requirements. But, I believe we can improve the notification methods by implementing best practices and using technology to ensure all citizens can receive timely notifications on any issues that may affect them and their family. Voters desire to track and participate in their City government and I believe the Council’s decision making is much improved with prior input from the community.

Q: You would be taking office during a period of significant transition. How do you view that responsibility?

I would approach this role with thoughtfulness, patience and optimism as we implement this new structure. I am confident our new Council-Manager form of government can enhance efficiency, provide better centralized oversight, and improve departmental and citizen communication. My current professional responsibility consists of managing dozens of people as well as my company’s and clients’ financial assets, totaling over $500 million this year alone. Our City has recently faced financial fraud and personnel issues, and my view is that if trusted with this role I could bring much needed relevant real-world experience to solve current challenges and prevent future problems.

Q: What is your vision for Homewood’s long-term future, particularly as the city approaches its 100-year anniversary?

Our City must work wisely to preserve Homewood’s history, charm and character while allowing for purposeful progress and development. We will continue to experience growth. The question is how do we want to manage it. I envision Homewood sustaining its strong schools and maintaining its excellent quality of life while managing smart growth in a way that promotes progress but meets the needs and concerns of the community.

Q: How do you plan to guide development and manage growth — especially in areas adjacent to Samford University?

There are smart-growth principles we can follow that have worked well in other college towns in balancing a nearby university’s growth with community concerns. I am of the opinion most of Homewood is proud to have Samford as part of our city and wants to see it flourish. Future proposed development needs to be patient and purposeful and might be best if phased out to ensure each part involves a more detailed analysis, explanation, and public participation process.

Q: What is your vision for Brookwood Village, and what role should the city council play in shaping its future?

I believe the private market coupled with the City’s zoning for that area will best shape its use. But, I personally would enjoy seeing a healthcare component coupled with office space and some mixed-use. Homewood has had new office projects lately demonstrating our city as a premier destination to work, and we’ve won many awards for our outstanding schools and quality of life showing we are an excellent place to live. The City should work closely with developers to ensure any future development at the old mall balances both the bottom line with community needs and concerns.

Q: How closely should Homewood collaborate with neighboring cities on regional challenges like infrastructure and business development?

I believe it’s essential to establish relationships with our neighboring cities concerning common challenges like infrastructure, economic development, and quality of life. We share more than just property lines. Public safety, economic development, infrastructure and connective transportation are all more effective with collaboration compared to competition.

Q: What are your priorities for addressing stormwater management and local flooding concerns?

My priority will be to ensure our stormwater complies with federal and state regulations, while addressing immediate flooding issues, and balancing infrastructure needs with community concerns and quality of life. Using the recent Stormwater Master Plan as a blueprint, I will work on identifying grants and public-private partnership opportunities to help fund the Plan’s proposed capital improvement projects. The City has a plan but not adequate funding or capital allocation to execute the plan.

Q: How do you plan to support Homewood City Schools during your term?

According to HCS’s Long Range Facilities Plan released in January, it needs to start spending an additional $1.8 million per year just for improvements to the physical condition of schools, and spend a total of $13 million per year to maintain the current condition of facilities and address life-cycle needs. I would work to identify all funding opportunities and partner with the Superintendent and School Board to ensure our school facilities are safe and well maintained, while also exploring future needs for facility expansion or replacement.

Q: In light of the recent police shooting that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Jabari Peoples, how would you approach issues of public safety and community trust?

Public safety and community trust are crucial for Homewood’s quality of life and confidence in local government. The City must continue to support the police department so it can recruit the best and brightest, utilize advanced training and implement today’s technology.

Thomas is facing Nick Sims in the race to represent Ward 2 on City Council, and elections are Aug. 26 To see Sims' views on key issues, click here.