Meet the Candidate: Jennifer Andress running for Mayor

Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Andress for Mayor campaign. Homewood City Council member Jennifer Andress is running for mayor. If elected, she will become the first woman to serve as the city’s mayor.

A longtime resident and community advocate, city councilor Jennifer Andress is running for mayor with a platform focused on strengthening public safety, supporting Homewood’s top-ranked schools, and preserving the city’s parks and neighborhoods. She emphasizes the need for responsive and transparent leadership, pledging open communication with residents and a commitment to inclusive decision-making. During her time on the council, Andress has been active in infrastructure improvements and environmental stewardship, particularly expanding greenways and trails. She brings experience in civic leadership and community engagement, aiming to guide Homewood through its next chapter with a focus on collaboration, accountability, and maintaining the city’s high quality of life. Andress is the Director of External Affairs at the Freshwater Land Trust.

Ahead of this year’s election, Andress shared her views on key issues with The Homewood Star.

Q: What motivated you to run for office in Homewood’s 2025 election?

I have served on the city council for two terms now. I serve Ward 5. I have loved it. It has been just the honor of a lifetime. I have used that position to communicate with my neighborhood on a very regular basis. I have an online email newsletter, and it's just been such a positive experience. You know, we've definitely haven't gotten everything right at all, but I feel like the communication that I've had with my constituents and my neighbors and my friends and Ward 5, I've just gained so much from it, and I'm ready to take that to the city wide level. I've been here nine years. We have a very long way to go to improve communications with our citizens. I think I can take that example that I've used in Ward 5 and bring that to the city. So that's really one of the main things I want to do. I also really love representing Homewood at the county level. I work really well with our state legislators, with our county representatives. And you know, we've gotten a lot of benefit from that. We just got a $2 million grant from Highway 31 that is going to be going out of bid in November for pedestrian improvements and egress and ingress improvements, things that I can kind of do at the state level. I attended a meeting and learned about this grant, brought it back, and worked with our city engineer to apply for that grant and got that. So that's another thing I really want to be proactive in, is really representing Homewood and finding out opportunities that we can take advantage of at the state level that maybe we haven't to date. Thirdly, I worked very hard on installing the council manager form of government. So we have a city manager that is codified, whose duties are codified, and it’s a transparent and non-political way to have a city manager. And I want to continue to work with him. I want to be there to enjoy now having this much improved form of government. I really want to be there to continue to see where we go from here. It's already been such a huge improvement over what happened the first nine years I was here, or eight and a half years that I was here, that I want to continue on with that, because it was a lot of work to get there. It was a lot of communication and a lot of discussions with our citizens, and the citizens voted to go along with this, and it's just been a huge success so far, and it's only gonna get better.

Q: How do you plan to improve communication between city leadership and residents?

I want them to hear directly from the mayor. So I think that's one thing that, when I first started back in 2016, [The Homewood Star] used to have a mayor's column in the newspaper, but obviously communication tools have evolved in nine years, and so I really want to improve and let them hear directly from me. I feel like so much of what can frustrate someone as a citizen really is just if they had known. For example, we can't pave that street yet, because the waterworks is coming through to do work and we know they are not going to be there until August. And then once they do that work, they do the paving. I just feel like so much of this stuff could be hit head on. I am committed to finding the best way to make sure that citizens are aware of what's going on in their own city. I know everybody's busy. I raised two kids here, so I know everyone is taking care of their kids and showing them around to practices and after school activities and what have you. So what's the best way? Is that going to be an email in your inbox? Is that going to be a three minute video recapping everything? Is that going to be a monthly column? Is it going to be all of that? I'm committed to doing that.

Q: You would be taking office during a period of significant transition. How do you view that responsibility?

I feel like I'm the perfect person for that. I've been here for nine years, and so I know how everything works. I'm the one that can lead the meetings. I can do Robert's Rules of Order in my sleep. I know how the process works. I know how things go through the council. There's going to be a lot of improvement. For example, finance things are going to be done at the front end that allow the city manager to move forward with the freedom that the role gives him or her, but Glenn specifically. I am the perfect person for this, because I've been here for nine years. I haven't just been here for nine years, I am here for everything. I'm here for every meeting. I'm here for every interview. I'm in this building multiple times a week for hours on end, so I am the perfect person for this job.

Q: What is your vision for Homewood’s long-term future, particularly as the city approaches its 100-year anniversary?

I really want to celebrate where we are, because we really are in such a fantastic place. Our schools have just been named number one again, from Niche.com, which we know that. My kids went through from pre-K to graduation. We know how amazing our schools are. And to quote Dr. Hefner, “it's one thing to have attained that, but it's another thing to stay there.” And so we stayed there. Our property values are amazing, we are in demand. We have been through a lot in nine years, we did a lot. I feel like there's been a lot on the public to try to take in and navigate. And I just want us to enjoy where we are, and just be ready for what comes our way. That means smart development. I’ve served on the planning commission for five years, so I've heard the community. I know what's important to them as far as development when it comes our way, and I'm the one to represent that because, again, I've done it for five years. I would really like for all of us to just really enjoy being each other's neighbors and I have no huge initiative at all. We've been through that the last nine years. We're going to just really celebrate being 100 years old, and look at what this community has done. It's incredible. And I will say, for me, the issues are just continuing to improve those quality of life issues. Those are what drove me to run for election in 2016.I love the connectivity aspect of our community, the walkability aspect of our community, the safety issues. So that's the kind of stuff I really want to focus on, and that's what I hear about from our residents.

Q: How do you plan to guide development and manage growth — especially in areas adjacent to Samford University?

I think that's one thing that going through the master planning process with as much citizen input as we could possibly get will help. I'm going to over communicate on when we have those opportunities for the public to give us their thoughts, so that is part of the process. As a member of the planning commission, even if someone comes forward, it is best when they refer to that master plan, if they've done their homework and they know what the master plan says, and that's what that's all about. The citizen engagement aspect of it just cannot be overstated. And I feel like I've done a great job with that on the council and on the planning commission. I have never voted away Neighborhood Preservation District. I’ve never voted to rezone NPD in nine years. And I've never voted against a neighborhood, and I'm not going to, that's not going to change. Doing this as long as I've done it, we are in a fortunate position that we don't have to trade off quality of life for tax dollars, because you can't. Once that's gone, it's gone, and we know that. So going through the process of Creekside, for example, there was a lot of money talked about. This was going to generate so much money for our school systems, and it wasn't worth it for our citizens. They didn't want to lose what makes someone special, and they felt like this was endangering that. I've been through this process enough times to know how to have those conversations with our citizens.

Q: What is your vision for Brookwood Village, and what role should the city council play in shaping its future?

That's my neighborhood, that's where I live. I'm on that property every single day. So I have been saying from the beginning, I would love to see some green space, some trail connectivity. I'd love to see the creek re-imagined. My neighbors, I'll tell you right now, do not want hundreds and hundreds of apartments. And we are working with our counterparts in Mountain Brook. I'm really close with the council there. The incoming mayor is a very good friend of mine, and we will work together to make sure that whatever we do on that property, whatever is done there, is going to benefit both of our communities and the entire community, because it really is a keystone piece of property. It's not just Homewood, Mountain Brook, which it is, and the county. It's also the gateway into Vestavia, the gateway to 280. It's really just a huge piece of property and I would love to see it get it right. I would love to continue to be part of those conversations. I've been part of some of the conversations. Like I said, I live there. I'm on that property every single day. So I want to see walkability. I want to see engagement with our community across the street, our neighborhood, retail options for us to go get something local to eat. There’s an OHenrys there, I'm in that OHenry's every other day. So that kind of thing. But we're really excited to have Andrews there. It's a really great reimagining of the property. I know that's a trend to sort of take these big pieces of property and sort of turn them into a medical use. And you couldn't ask for a better owner than Andrews. You can’t ask for a better, well known, nationally known doctors group. So, I’m excited about that to see where that heads.

Q: How closely should Homewood collaborate with neighboring cities on regional challenges like infrastructure and business development?

I have excellent relationships with all of our surrounding municipalities. I'm very close with the other mayors in the area. I've been chair of what's called the Jefferson County Council Coalition. I was chair of that three years ago or two years ago. I work with the county extremely well and and for my job I'm also involved in trail building and infrastructure. My job is communicating with local municipalities and state leaders. And it's been a really fun part of the job to get to see things at a higher level. So I'm enjoying that very much. And so I'm never going to make a decision that is going to be detrimental to someone just across the border. I'm just not, it's not how I roll.

Q: What are your priorities for addressing stormwater management and local flooding concerns?

We’ve got an excellent city engineer who I just have all the faith in the world in. Cale Smith, he's doing an amazing job of looking at the master plan for storm water. So that's where we are right now. I really loved going after these grant opportunities. We had $1 million that we got for the grant for my ward, which is over here with Lancaster, Huntington, Roxbury, so looking for other opportunities, I know Terri Sewell’s office very well, and so that's something we can continue to work on at that level. But Cale has just really been just a great fit for the city, and we're really glad to have him. Any support we can give his department would be a priority.

Q: How do you plan to support Homewood City Schools during your term?

I have an excellent relationship with Dr. Hefner. As I said, my kids went from pre-K all the way to graduation in the schools. I actually spent time during COVID substitute teaching at the high school. So I have great relationships, and I'm obviously going to be their number one partner in anything that they need from us. I’d love to look at creative ways of using that school land on Valley Avenue. I have some great ideas, I think. I have shared those with Dr. Hefner. I know we've got to figure out what they need first, but I would love to be a partner in using the rest of that land. I've got some really great suggestions from folks who live in the community, as far as having some park or athletic amenities that we can open up to other folks. For example, hosting a big statewide tennis tournament. Some of these tennis centers that are around the state, like Pell City and Gardendale and Mobile, they're killing it. They're bringing in really big tournaments, and that brings a lot of revenue to the city. So I would love to explore those options, but obviously my first priority is to make sure that the school system is taken care of and they have what they need.

Q: In light of the recent police shooting that resulted in the death of Jabari Peoples, how would you approach issues of public safety and community trust?

I've got really great relationships with the county, so for me, we've got an issue [with homelessness] over in my neighborhood underneath the state right of way, which is the bridge that's over Shades Creek Parkway at 280. That's actually state right away in unincorporated Jefferson County. So the good news is that I have really good relationships with the county manager's office. And so when I make that phone call, they reach out to the state. The state comes out, because they'll pile up.So, yes, that is definitely an issue, but it's one that I've met with our county commissioner about, I've met with the county manager's office about As far as locally, I’ve been a huge proponent for HPD and HFD for nine years. I've got a great relationship with Chief Ross and Chief Broadhead, and so obviously here to support them as much as I possibly can.

Andress is facing Robin Litaker in the mayor's race, and elections are Aug. 26 To see Litaker's views on key issues, click here.