Meet the Candidate: Greg Cobb running for City Council, Ward 3

Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Greg Cobb is running to represent Ward 3 on Homewood City Council in the 2025 municipal election.

Greg Cobb, a former longtime city employee, is running for the Ward 3 seat on the Homewood City Council. Cobb served the city for 22 years, retiring in 2021 as Director of Building, Engineering and Zoning.

He began his tenure as a senior engineering inspector and went on to hold roles including principal engineering inspector, plans examiner, and senior plans examiner. Throughout his career, Cobb was deeply involved in infrastructure planning, zoning, and public works, helping shape many of the systems and improvements still in place today. With firsthand knowledge of Homewood’s neighborhoods, policies, and municipal processes, Cobb is campaigning on experience, problem-solving, and continued public service. He aims to bring institutional knowledge and practical leadership to the council.

Ahead of this year’s election, Cobb shared his views on key issues with The Homewood Star.

Q: What motivated you to run for office in Homewood’s 2025 election?

I've sat in those council meetings for 20 years. I went to every council meeting, board of zoning adjustments and planning commission meetings. I watched projects come in that would come to our office and they'd have to go to the Planning Commission for approval, or the BZA for variances and then they'd go from Planning Commission to city council. It was a process. Having spent all that time and all those meetings, and I saw a lot of things that I couldn't agree with, and so I said, “One day I'd like to, like to be on the council.”

Q: How do you plan to improve communication between city leadership and residents?

Well, I'm an open door. You call me anytime, and I still have people call me. I've been retired for four years, and I still have people call me asking for help or they don't know who to contact. I still have my contacts with the city, because I kept in touch. I know all the department heads and all these people for all these years, and they'll call me up. One guy called me up about a manhole that was destroyed and he said, "We need to get that fixed." And I said, "I know who to talk to," so I called my buddy over at the streets department. Told him about it. He said, "I'll put it on my list," and in a day or two it was fixed. But rather than tell him, "Well, you go call somebody else." I'll do it myself. I hated to tell somebody they got the wrong number. I don't like that, just giving them the run around. I like to be more hands on, and when problems come up, solve them. If I can't solve them, I’ll find somebody who can.

Q: You would be taking office during a period of significant transition. How do you view that responsibility?

I feel good about it. I've dealt with the public most of my life in one form or another, and I'll just listen to their concerns and take the best move I can come up with. When I ran that department, we used to jokingly call it a complaint department. I like being a problem solver, and so I looked at it with a positive attitude.

Q: What is your vision for Homewood’s long-term future, particularly as the city approaches its 100-year anniversary?

I see a lot of redevelopment, and something we have to be careful about is redevelopment. We had to start looking at water issues because they were covering up too much of the land. So we've changed the zoning regulations to make them preserve a certain amount of open space, grass or green, because you look at your size, your house, your driveway and your patio, and all of sudden you don't have any place for water to go.

Q: How do you plan to guide development and manage growth — especially in areas adjacent to Samford University?

When you start developing along that watershed, you've got to protect your watershed, and all that development is going to increase your flood. No matter what you cover up the land, you're going to increase your flood. So it's going to start the Planning Commission, and I think that then it's got to go to the city council. So I think we've got checks and balances in place to control it a little bit.

Q: What is your vision for Brookwood Village, and what role should the city council play in shaping its future?

We don't have much control over property we don't own, but you can only control it through zoning. And so right now, it's zoned for retail, but they could change the zoning to say office for something like that. Actually, office space is the least detrimental to your neighborhood, because you don't have people there at night. If it's not going to be retail, then I'd say office type would be the next best zoning for it.

Q: How closely should Homewood collaborate with neighboring cities on regional challenges like infrastructure and business development?

A good example of that is when they were going to build a hotel over here in Birmingham, where you cross from Homewood to Mountain Brook and Birmingham off Hollywood Boulevard. They were going to build a hotel there and on Birmingham's property, and we met with Mountain Brook also, because the concern was traffic, and where are you going to put all those cars. The same with the bridge that Jennifer Andress wanted to build. Homewood and Mountain Brook came together and Sam Gaston came over here to see us. I've known Sam for years. He's a good guy, We all discussed our concerns to see what we can do.

Q: What are your priorities for addressing stormwater management and local flooding concerns?

Water is the number one problem we have, above anything else, and it's going to be that way from now on, as we keep on developing. If we don't keep a handle on that and prepare for it, we're going to have problems.

Q: How do you plan to support Homewood City Schools during your term?

Keep them like they are. Birmingham tried to annex Homewood twice in past history. I think the last time was in the 60s, and fortunately, it didn't pass. Actually, it did pass one time, but they found out that they didn't advertise the vote long enough, and they made them revote and it didn't pass. I think our schools are fine. We leave them alone. Don't mess with the schools. Don't overload them by building more apartments— that was a concern.

Q: In light of the recent police shooting that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Jabari Peoples, how would you approach issues of public safety and community trust?

They're demanding Homewood turn over the video. Well, Homewood doesn't have it, the state does. But I think that when we went to the cameras, that was a good move to show what's happening , if it shows both sides. And I support the police, and if they need any additional training, I'll support that. If there's some kind of training they need to go to, then we'll put it in the budget. I think that's about all you can do.

