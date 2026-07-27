Meet farm and exotic animals at Homewood library petting zoo

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will welcome Redbird Willow Farm for a free Farm & Exotic Petting Zoo on Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the library parking lot.

The family-friendly event gives visitors the opportunity to meet and learn about eight animals, including an alpaca, llama, miniature Highland cow, goat, rabbit, Polish chicken, bearded dragon and hedgehog.

Representatives from Redbird Willow Farm will introduce each animal and share information about its habits, care and unique characteristics while giving attendees the chance to interact with the animals up close.

The outdoor program has become a favorite summer event at the library, offering children and families a hands-on educational experience with both farm animals and exotic species.

Admission is free. For more information, visit homewood.libnet.info/event/16265040.