Mayor proposes study of new form of government

× Expand Homewood City Hall

Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky asked the City Council to begin studying the benefits and implications of a possible change in the city’s form of government.

The possible change, which would bring a city manager or city administrator to Homewood, has been discussed “ad nauseam” for a couple of years now, McClusky said. The study will be done to determine the will of the council and city residents.

The issue was sent to the finance committee, which will be tasked with assembling a study committee that will, in the mayor’s words, “assist the city council in answering the question of whether this will enhance efficiency, effectiveness and consistency in the delivery of public services.”

There will also be sub-committees that examine each of the possible options, which are:

Council/Manager -- This is the form of government in Vestavia Hills, where the mayor votes as part of the council and represents the city for ceremonial purposes and the manager carries out day to day duties of the city.

Mayor/Council/Manager -- This is the form of government in Mountain Brook, where the manager may be dismissed with a two-thirds vote of the council and handles the city’s administrative duties, save for hiring and firing the police and fire chief.

City Administrator -- This is the form of government in Hoover, where the mayor serves as the chief administrator officer and hires a city administrator who works for him and handles some of the administrative duties of the city.

Homewood currently has a mayor/council form of government, which gives the mayor the day-to-day responsibilities of the city while the council serves as the legislative branch of the city. Homewood also has the largest city council in the state of Alabama.

McClusky advised the council to hold public meetings, create the sub-committees and set a full schedule of open work meetings where neighboring city administrators or managers could come and speak while they look into the issue.

After the committees are created by the end of May, McClusky’s suggested timeline calls for studies to be done through the end of this year and a public presentation to come in January 2023, with a possible city-wide vote to follow, based on the findings.

The council also voted in a 5-4 vote to condemn the property at 2757 BM Montgomery Street. The owner of the property asked for a 90-day extension, but it was denied as several council members reminded him he had been dealing with issues at the home since 2017. Councilors Andrew Wolverton, Nick Sims, Jennifer Andress and John Hardin voted no, while Councilors Alex Wyatt, Jalete Nelms, Melanie Geer, Walter Jones and Barry Smith voted yes. Councilors Andy Gwaltney and Carlos Aleman were absent.

While the council voted to condemn the home, Council President Alex Wyatt recommended he work with Wyatt Pugh, head of inspections and permits, to resolve the issues before the building must be torn down.

In other business, the council:

Approved the finance department’s mid-year review

Carried over discussion of a request for a pole sign variance at 1724 27th Court South

Amended the fiscal 2021 budget

Approved the addition of a stop sign at Hillmoor Drive and Sherbrooke Drive

Authorized McClusky to sign a contract for new fire equipment, which will not be paid until 2023 when the equipment is expected to be delivered

Set May 9 public hearings for consideration of a pole sign variance and two roof sign variances at 2821 Central Avenue

Set a May 9 public hearing for consideration of a front yard fence variance at 1669 Beckham Drive

Set a May 9 public hearing for consideration of sign variances at 740 Shades Creek Parkway

Approved an alcohol license for the new Chipotle on Lakeshore Parkway, pending the company receiving their certificate of occupancy and a lack of objection from the Homewood Fire Department

Approved vouchers