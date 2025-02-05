Marano’s d’asporto to open at The Edge

× Expand Illustration courtesy of The Edge Facebook Marano’s d’asporto, a unique Italian market and to-go restaurant caffé, is opening soon at The Edge.

Residents of Homewood and surrounding areas can soon enjoy a taste of Italy with the grand opening of Marano’s d’asporto, a unique Italian market and to-go restaurant caffé coming to The Edge.

Currently under construction and set to open this spring, Marano’s d’asporto is a culinary destination offering authentic Italian flavors in a convenient, welcoming setting.

The business began a few years ago as Marano Foods and is renowned for its award-winning sauces sold online and in various stores. The new concept, Marano’s d’asporto, where D'asporto means "to takeaway" in Italian, captures the essence of Marano's: bringing the fast-casual convenience of Italy's delicious food culture to the community.

“We are thrilled to bring a little taste of Italy to the Homewood community,” said James Marano, Owner. “At Marano’s d’asporto, our mission is to deliver authentic Italian flavors while fostering a warm and inviting environment where guests can shop, dine, and enjoy the essence of Italian culture.”

Customers can expect to experience authentic Italian flavors with takeout and delivery options. They will offer a curated selection of high-quality artisanal provisions, freshly baked focaccia, artisan sandwiches, savory frittatas, strombolis and oven-bakes, artfully crafted dishes, decadent desserts and other Italian specialties. They will also have a convenient grab-n-go, freezer-to-fork section featuring family-friendly meals, desserts, cakes and dips.

The roughly 1,000 square foot space will be located at The Edge in between Eighteen South and True40, filling the last vacant spot for lease at The Edge. It will have a traditional storefront as well as a rear entrance accessible from the green space.

For more information, visit www.maranosdasporto.com.com or follow us on social media @trymaranos.