Maple Street Biscuit Company closes Homewood location

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. The leadership at Maple Street Biscuit Company likes to say it’s not a restaurant but a community store that sells food.

Maple Street Biscuit Company has closed its Homewood location after six years in business.

The breakfast restaurant, located at 2801 18th St. S., was owned by Cracker Barrel and known for its variety of biscuit-based dishes. The Homewood site was among multiple locations closed by the chain due to underperformance.

One of the restaurant’s signature menu items, “The Squawking Goat,” featured fried chicken, goat cheese and pepper jelly and was previously highlighted on the Food Network.