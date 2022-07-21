MakerGirlGoesMobile to the Homewood Public Library

The Homewood Public Library is excited to host MakerGirl, an organization focusing on STEM and improving digital skills for girls aged 7-15 on Wednesday, July 27.

MakerGirl has educated more than 5,100 girls through their program across the country and through their exciting #MakerGirlGoesMobile initiative. Since their 2016 initial tour, MakerGirl has partnered with libraries, Girl Scouts, summer camps, museums, universities, and schools across 28 states. MakerGirl’s 2022 goal is to educate 600 girls in 35 sessions in 15 cities. This summer, they are touring the Southeast, and Homewood Public Library is lucky enough to be one of their destinations. By teaming up with MakerGirl, young girls are able to access online CAD software and 3D printers, which will be provided for by the organization. These sessions are geared to enhance each girl’s imagination and creativity through 3D printing.

Cristina Castor, head of children’s services at the Homewood Public Library, organized this opportunity with MakerGirl.

“I am absolutely grateful to be chosen as one of the Southeastern libraries to host #MakerGirlGoesMobile. I believe that it is so important for young girls to be involved in STEM, because it will open up numerous of opportunities for them in the future,” Castor said.

In order to be a part of this amazing project, register at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events to secure a spot. For more information, contact Cristina Castor at (205) 332-6616 or cristina.castor@homewoodpubliclibrary.org

-- Submitted by Cristina Castor