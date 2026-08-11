Mahjong and mocktails benefit Addiction Prevention Coalition

× Expand Image courtesy of Addiction Prevention Coalition

The Addiction Prevention Coalition Junior Board will host "Mahjong + Mocktails" on Sunday, Aug. 23, from 1-4 p.m. at All Good Beverage Co. in Birmingham.

The casual, non-competitive event will feature open Mahjong play along with handcrafted nonalcoholic beverages, light bites, a silent auction and raffle. Each individual ticket includes one mocktail, light bites, one raffle entry and access to open play throughout the afternoon.

Mahjong instruction will not be provided. Participants will indicate their skill level during registration to help organizers arrange tables, and players are encouraged to bring their own Mahjong sets because only a limited number will be available. Participants must also bring a 2026 National Mah Jongg League card.

Individual tickets are $65.87, while a table for four is $225.93. Purchasing a table guarantees the group will be seated together, while individual ticket holders will be assigned to tables.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/apc-junior-boards-mahjong-mocktails-tickets-1990978767088. Proceeds support the Addiction Prevention Coalition.