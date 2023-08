Homewood Theatre Presents Magician Brian Reaves for “An Evening of Deception” on Friday, Sept. 15 at7:30 p.m.

Reaves is an internationally-recognized close-up and stage magic champion and his magic show is appropriate for all ages.

The one night only performance will be held at at Homewood Theatre in SoHo Square,1831 28th Ave. S. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at homewoodtheatre.com.

-Submitted by Kyle Bass