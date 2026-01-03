Magic Hour Film Club screens classic noir 'The Set-Up' at Homewood library

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

The Magic Hour Film Club will host a screening of “The Set-Up” on Thursday, Jan. 8, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Large Auditorium at Homewood Public Library.

The film club invites movie lovers to watch and discuss conversation-worthy films from across genres alongside members of Birmingham’s film community. The Jan. 8 selection is the 1949 noir “The Set-Up,” starring Robert Ryan as aging boxer Bill “Stoker” Thompson, who is determined to keep fighting despite pressure from his wife and a dangerous scheme unfolding behind the scenes.

As Thompson prepares for what he believes is just another bout, his manager secretly agrees to fix the fight for a local gangster, setting the stage for conflict both in and out of the ring. The screening will be followed by group discussion.

The Magic Hour Film Club is open to adults interested in classic and contemporary cinema.