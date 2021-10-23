Magic City Mac N’ Cheese Festival is back

× Expand Photo courtesy Community Grief Support Services. Vendors and attendees at the 2019 Magic City Mac N’ Cheese Festival, a fundraiser for Community Grief Support Services. The event will be held this year at Back Forty Beer Company in Sloss Docks.

After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth annual Magic City Mac N’ Cheese Festival is set for Nov. 14 from 1-4 p.m. at Back Forty Beer Co. in Birmingham.

Callie Eldredge with Community Grief Support, which organizes the event, said they are thrilled to have the festival back for another year after not being able to have it last year.

There will be local vendors from around the Birmingham area, as well as community and corporate teams if they choose to sign up to make macaroni and cheese dishes, Eldredge said. There will also be a “friendly” competition with different categories such as most creative, most like mom’s mac and cheese and best overall, she said. There will be entertainment, complete with a kid’s area with face painting and balloon animals.

Magic City Mac N’ Cheese Festival

WHERE: Back Forty Beer Co.

WHEN: Nov. 14, 1-4 p.m.

COST: $15 before Nov. 13, $20 day of event; children 5 and younger free.

WEB: macfestbhm.com

The celebrity judges were not yet confirmed as of press time.

Eldredge said she hopes the event will be met with nice fall weather this year.

All of the money raised will support Community Grief Support, which provides free grief counseling, education and support groups in the greater Birmingham area. Eldredge said with everything going on in the past year, they’ve seen their number of clients rise steadily.

Early bird tickets, on sale through Nov. 13, are $15. Tickets purchased on the day of the event will cost $20. Children 12 years old or younger get in for $5, and children younger than 5 get in free.

For more information on the organization, visit communitygriefsupport.org, and for more information on the event, visit macfestbhm.com.