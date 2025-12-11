Lynn Spires honored as Homewood Public Library’s 2025 Library Champion

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library Lynn Spires holds the 2025 Library Champion Award.

The Homewood Public Library has named longtime volunteer Lynn Spires as its 2025 Library Champion — an honor presented Monday, Dec. 8, during the Jefferson County Public Library Association’s annual holiday luncheon.

The award recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional dedication, advocacy and support for public libraries across the county. For Spires, the recognition highlights nearly a decade of service to the Friends of the Homewood Public Library, where she has played a key role in both leadership and day-to-day operations.

Spires joined the Friends group in 2017 and quickly became an essential part of the organization. She served as president in 2018 and has been treasurer since 2022, all while continuing her weekly volunteer work at the Friends Bookstore — open six days a week inside the library.

Often referred to as “Homewood’s best hidden treasure,” the Friends Bookstore doubles as a community gathering place and a major contributor to the library’s programming. Through its efforts, the Friends organization awards more than $50,000 in grants each year to support events, resources and services at the library.

As treasurer, Lynn handles bookstore revenue, tracks spending and maintains careful financial oversight. “For a Friends group that awards over $50,000 annually, that’s a lot of pennies,” Library Director Judith Wright said. “Lynn’s contributions go far beyond numbers on a page; without her unwavering commitment, our library would not be able to serve our community as robustly as it does.”

“This award is not just a recognition of Lynn’s work — it is a heartfelt thank you from all of us at the Homewood Public Library,” the library said in a statement.