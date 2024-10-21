Love Your Trees Day returns to Homewood

× Expand Illustration by Homewood Environmental Commission The Homewood Environmental Committee is hosting their third annual Love Your Trees event to get Homewood residents involved in improving the local tree canopy.

The Homewood Environmental Commission is hosting their third annual Love Your Trees event at Homewood Central Park on Nov. 2 from 9-11 a.m., offering free trees to Homewood Residents in hopes of improving the local tree canopy.

The event will feature opportunities to hear from local tree experts, talk with members of the Homewood Environmental Commission and grab a free 15-gallon tree. Hero Doughnuts and Domestique Coffee will be there to offer treats.

Trees available will include Nuttall Oak, Shumard Oak, River Birch, Sweetbay Magnolia, Virginia Pine, American Beech and Red Cedar. Residents must register their interest in a free tree prior to the event to ensure one is reserved for them.

Tree selection will take place during registration and varieties are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The HEC requests that participants only register for one tree per Homewood property.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/4eRPdSS.