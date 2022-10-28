Love Your Trees Day coming tomorrow

× Expand Photo courtesy of Henry Hughes. Tree planting Seedlings grown from native Homewood trees are replanted at Red Mountain Park.

This Saturday, Homewood residents can learn more about the role trees play in the city of Homewood and receive their own tree to take home.

The “Love Your Trees Day” event is being held at the Lee Community Center from 9 to 11 a.m. The commission is “composed of a group of volunteer citizens charged with preserving the tree canopy in Homewood, maintaining our national Tree City status, and educating the public on environmental issues in Homewood,” said HEC Chair Kristin Trowbridge.

The goal of the event is to get 30 15-gallon canopy trees in the soil in Homewood to help replace the trees lost to age and development, Trowbridge said.

“Participants will learn from local experts, such as Henry Hughes and Katie Wiswall, on tree selection, placement and care while enjoying coffee, bagels and swag,” according to the event website.

Native, 15-gallon trees will be given to the first 30 participants upon completion of the workshop. Tree selection will take place during registration.

This is a family-friendly event and children can “trick-or-tree” in their costumes.

-- Submitted by the Homewood Environmental Commission