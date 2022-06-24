Longtime choral group to sing at Samford University

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Warblers rehearse at Huffman United Methodist Church on June 7.

The Warblers started at Woodlawn High School as a boys’ glee club in 1929. After being reunited in 1988, this men’s choral group has performed for more than 30 years.

After the Warblers were disbanded in the mid-1970s, Harris said, former members decided to do three reunion performances at the Alabama Theater in 1988. Every show sold out.

The Warblers will perform once again at Samford University’s Fine Arts Center along with longtime collaborators Three on a String, a local string-instrument band, on Saturday, July 23, at 6 p.m.

“Every two or three years, we’ll do a big show, usually with Three on a String, and we play different kinds of music,” said Donovan Harris, a member of the Warblers.

Former Homewood Police Chief Jim Roberson is also a member, Harris said.

The Warblers with Three on a String

WHERE: Samford University Fine Arts Center

WHEN: July 23, 6 p.m.

CALL: 205-726-2853

WEB: warblersclub.org

Three on a String was formed in the 1970s in Birmingham and has been playing with the Warblers for eight years, Harris said. The band started out with three members but currently has four.

The Warblers are the product of John Light, a vocal teacher at Woodlawn High School, who started his career the same year as the Warblers’ inception in 1929. The first members of the club named the group the Warblers after Light suggested the name.

For more information and tickets, visit warblersclub.org or call the Samford Box Office at 205-726-2853.