Local residents challenge community to ‘COVID Creek Cleanup’

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Covid Creek Clean-up Suzanne Andrews, and husband Bill, pick up trash and other litter in Shades Creek along Broadway Street in Homewood on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Instead of sitting at home, two Homewood residents are using the COVID-19 pandemic to spend time cleaning up the local waterways.

Bill and Suzanne Andrews, who both teach fifth graders at Mountain Brook Elementary School, call it the “COVID Creek Cleanup.” The challenge is simple, Bill said — take some time to pick up trash around the area you live or a place you like to visit.

Because of health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bill said he is encouraging people to only go out in family groups or solo.

“It’s a great family activity — to get out and clean and give back a little bit,” Bill said.

They have had friends from across the state also participate, and Suzanne said some of her students have participated in the challenge, as well.

“We’ve had so much rain and so much flooding, and the trash is just unbelievable,” Suzanne said. “And now we have some time on our hands, so it’s a great way for us to make a little bit of an impact.”

It only takes about 20 minutes of picking up litter to fill up a trash bag, Suzanne said.

“It’s not something that’s going to take all day,” she said. “It’s something where you can just do a little bit.”

The Andrewses are keeping track of how much litter is collected, so those who participate should record their collection data using their Google form.

Email Bill at bill@treeline-expeditions.com for more information.