Local poet Charles Ghigna to sign, read at three area stops

× Expand Photo courtesy of Charles Ghigna

Homewood author Charles Ghigna, known to generations of readers as "Father Goose," will read from and sign copies of his new collection at three Birmingham-area appearances this fall.

Ghigna is the author of more than 100 books and 5,000 poems for children and adults, with work that has appeared in Harper's, The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, The Saturday Evening Post and The Wall Street Journal. He has lived in Homewood for 50 years.

His latest release, "The Lost Book of Life: New and Selected Poems," is a career-spanning collection published by University of Alabama Press, drawing from 14 previous volumes and adding 37 new poems. He is also promoting "The Very Hungry Caterpillar's First Poems," a children's title written in collaboration with the World of Eric Carle series.

All three events are free and open to the public.