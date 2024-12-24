Local churches hosting Christmas Eve services

×
Illustration courtesy of Edgewood Presbyterian Church
For many families, attending a worship service on Christmas Eve is part of their holiday traditions. Here are a few churches in Homewood that will be holding services tonight:
- Edgewood Presbyterian Church: Edgewood Presbyterian will host their Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Participants can expect a service full of carols, lessons, anthems and candlelight. The service will be held in the sanctuary and streamed on zoom.
- Trinity United Methodist Church: Trinity United Methodist has a slew of Christmas Eve related services to attend, beginning with the family Christmas Eve service at 11 a.m. at their Oxmoor campus. There will also be Christmas Eve candlelight communion services at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. at the Oxmoor campus. Live stream will be available for the 3 p.m. service. There will be a service at the West Homewood campus at 4 p.m. You can also join the church at their Oxmoor campus at 11 p.m. for their midnight service. Visit https://trinitybirmingham.com/christmas/ for more information.
- Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church: Join OLS for Christmas mass on Tuesday at 4, 6 and 9 p.m. The nursery will be open for the 4 p.m. service. Also, the church will host mass on Christmas day at 8:30 and 10 a.m.