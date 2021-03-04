Local chapter of DAR presents book to library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Judith Wright.

The Princess Sehoy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented a copy of “No Greater Honor” to the Homewood Public Library recently in honor of the book’s author, Major General Lee Price, U. S. Army (retired).

In her newly released book, Price writes about her experiences in the military, especially during a time when she was one of very few female general officers. Having grown up in Homewood, and having spent many hours at the Homewood Public Library, Price specifically chose this location for the Princess Sehoy donation.

Judith Wright, assistant director of the library, said the library is thrilled to receive the donation.

“Homewood Library strives to reflect our community members’ accomplishments," she said. "We are very proud of Major General Price’s contributions and service. It is a great honor to share her story with Homewood."

“No Greater Honor” is now available for check out at Homewood Library, or through the Jefferson County library system.

— Submitted by Judith Wright