Parking changes coming next to Otey's

Homewood City Council approved a request to designate a loading zone on the east side of St. Charles Street just north of the intersection with Oxmoor Road.

The decision is meant to address the issue of double-parking that turns the street into a one-lane road. The council also designated the area a no-parking zone, covering the small curb/island between the two lot entrances across the street.

"By setting up this loading zone, delivery trucks won't have to find awkward spots further into the neighborhood or clog up Oxmoor," the city said in their statement published on Citizen Connection. "The zone is strictly for loading and unloading, keeping the road clear and traffic flowing more smoothly."

Loading in the designated area should not exceed 30 minutes unless otherwise provided by ordinance.