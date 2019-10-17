Liz Lane to host holiday open house

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sarah Finnegan. Liz Lane Gallery will hold a holiday open house Nov. 7.

Join Liz Lane Gallery for some start-of-holiday-season shopping on Nov. 7 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Local artists Lauren Lambert of el en, Valerie Holly and Jill Lindsey of Sister Art Pottery and Lana Hobbs will be on site with new pieces, as well as resident artist and gallery owner Liz Lane.

Customers will have the opportunity to engage with various artists while browsing the gallery’s collection.

“When you give the gift of art, you’re gifting more than just something pretty to display in a home. You’re creating a memory around the piece,” Lane said. “And the memory associated with the piece will be just as beautiful as the art itself. The holidays are about making memories with loved ones.”

Other artists represented in the gallery, such as Lorrie Lane and Kellie Newsome, will be bringing in new, smaller works to provide a variety of gift options for the holiday season. The gallery will also be selling gift cards for those looking to provide a more open-ended option.

Entrance to the event is free, with complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres being served.

Liz Lane Gallery is at 1923 29th Ave. S. in Homewood.

Submitted by Sarah Finnegan.