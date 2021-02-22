Join the editor of The Homewood Star at Little Professor Storytime

× Expand Photo courtesy of Elise Ferrer. Homewood Star Editor Ingrid Schnader will read The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats at Little Professor on Feb. 24.

Ingrid Schnader, editor of The Homewood Star, is the guest reader for the Feb. 24 story time event at the Little Professor book shop in Homewood.

Little Professor, located at 2844 18th St. S., recently launched the Storytime Series featuring Homewood locals as guest readers. This is a weekly event that typically takes place Wednesdays at 9:30.

Schnader has been editor of The Homewood Star since April 2020. She covers city meetings, writes features on interesting Homewood residents and is in the know about new local businesses and upcoming Homewood events. Her previous experience includes an internship at The Birmingham Business Journal and a position as staff writer for Over the Mountain Journal.

For the Feb. 24 story time, Schnader will read The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats and will ask children about their recent snow day experiences. Masks will be required for ages 4 and up, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Space is limited, so sign up at the following link: signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4faba829a6f8cf8-lpweekly2

For more information, visit littleprofessorhomewood.com.