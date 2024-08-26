Little Hammies race at Lakeshore focuses on inclusion

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Lakeshore Foundation This year's Little Hammies Lakeshore will take place on the same da as the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, enhancing the race's focus on inclusion for all.

The first ever Little Hammies Lakeshore event will take place on Wednesday, the same day as the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, promoting inclusion in sports for all.

The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Lakeshore Foundation, located at 4000 Ridgeway Drive, and will include a speech from a Paralympian and a tour of the recently opened Sports Science and Performance Center so attendees can see how Olympians and Paralympians train, eat and recover.

At 6 p.m., the kids bike race will begin, with separate age category races for both boys and girls. All types of bikes, handcycles, trikes and balance bikes are welcome, and all kids will ride within their own age group category.

Local food truck vendors and ice cream will also be available.

To register, visit https://littlehammies.com/.