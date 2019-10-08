Limbaugh steps down as City Council president

× Expand Photo by Jacob Cole Homewood City Council Ward 5 Councilor Peter Wright is now Homewood City Council president following Bruce Limbaugh's resignation. Wright was sworn in at the Oct. 7 council meeting.

Bruce Limbaugh resigned unexpectedly from the Homewood City Council on Friday, Oct. 4, effective immediately, according to the city clerk.

The long-time member — he was going into his eighth year as City Council president — cited personal reasons for the resignation, including early retirement and a possible change of residence, according to Councilor Peter Wright.

Limbaugh said a medical scare made him start thinking about retiring early.

“I had a pretty substantial cancer scare, but it ended up being benign,” he said. “It made me start thinking about accelerating my retirement with the city. Peter and the council will do a wonderful job.”

Wright, a representative from Ward 5 who also served as the council’s president pro tem, was sworn in to replace Limbaugh as president at the council’s regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 7. He will serve in that role for the last year of Limbaugh’s term of office.

Wright said his promotion to president of the council is bittersweet.

“It’s mixed feelings,” he said. “We really do hate to see Bruce go, but we’re happy for him. It was unexpected, but it is all understandable.”

Because of Wright’s new position, his Ward 5 Place 2 seat is now open. The city will accept applications for the seat for two weeks, until Monday, Oct. 21, at 4:30 p.m.

Homewood Scott McBrayer expressed his gratitude to Limbaugh.

“He has given a lot of time and service himself to this community,” McBrayer said. “We certainly want to wish him well with his future endeavors.”

Wright, who has served on the council for about 10 years, is looking forward to serving as president “just to help keep our ship together and go forward,” he said. “Our city is doing well, and I feel confident we can have a good year to get through this last year of this term.”

Due to Limbaugh’s resignation and Wright’s new position, several other positions opened up on the council and various committees. Ward 4 Councilor Alex Wyatt was named the council’s new president pro tem; Ward 1 Councilor Andy Gwaltney was named the Chairman of Public Works Committee; Ward 5 Councilor Jennifer Andress will now be added to the Finance Committee; and Ward 1 Councilor Britt Thames will take over as the council’s liaison to the school board.

The council also set multiple public hearings for the next council meeting and beyond.

There will be a hearing on Oct. 21 regarding a request for a variance to the Homewood Fence Ordinance to allow a front-yard fence at 252 Allen Ave.

There will be two public hearings on Oct. 21 to discuss declaring the properties at 105 and 107 Hermosa Drive as “public nuisances” due to violations of the “excessive growth” ordinance.

Oct. 21 will also involve two public hearings involving the sign ordinance. The public hearings will involve a referral to the special issues committee for consideration of a variance to the sign ordinance.

A public hearing will be held Nov. 4 regarding a request to allow a front-yard fence at 1604 Roseland Drive.

A public hearing will be held Nov. 4 concerning a request to rezone property at 105 Vulcan Road from C-3 community shopping district to mixed-use district. The applicant seeks to use the existing building as a church and as offices for nonprofit and for-profit organizations.

The council set a public hearing Dec. 9 for consideration for downtown district zoning changes.

One item on the council’s agenda failed to pass. A proposed change in the city’s tax abatement options failed 7-3.

The Homewood City Council will have its next regular meeting on Oct. 21.