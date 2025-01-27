Lil Lambs Consignment Sale starting on Thursday

× Expand Staff Photo. Shop for children’s items at the Lil’ Lambs sale this month.

Trinity United Methodist is hosting their annual Lil Lambs Consignment Sale this week, starting on Thursday.

Lil Lambs is a consignment sale that provides gently worn clothing, toys and furniture at reasonable prices. Additionally, at the end of the sale all unsold items marked “donate” will be shared with families and organizations in need in the area.

The presale is Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. ($5 cash at the door). The regular sale will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, with many items half off on the last day.

For more information, visit trinitybirmingham.com/event/lil-lambs-consignment-sale.