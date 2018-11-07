Lid bill amendment fails as many incumbents keep seats in Homewood area

× Expand The polling location at Homewood Public Library.

While a lid bill amendment was approved by a majority of Homewood residents, it failed to garner support from the rest of Jefferson County, and was not passed in the Nov. 6 election.

Here are the other election results pertaining to the Homewood area, as well as Jefferson County:

U.S. House of Representatives, District 6:

Rep. Gary Palmer, R: 192,227 votes; 69%

Danner Kline, D: 85,337 votes; 31%

Alabama House, District 46:

Rep. David Faulkner, R: 13,322 votes; 61%

Felicia Stewart, D: 8,421 votes; 39%

Alabama House, District 48:

Rep. Jim Carns, R: 14,764 votes; 65%

Alli Summerford, D: 7,801 votes; 35%

Alabama Senate, District 16:

Sen. Jabo Waggoner, R: 37,000 votes; 63%

Lindsey Deckard, D: 21,770 votes; 37%

Jefferson County Races

State Board of Education, District 4:

Yvette M. Richardson, D: 101,269 votes; 79%

Don Wallace, R: 27,063 votes; 21%

District Court Judge, 10th Judicial Place 3:

Pamela Wilson Cousins, D: 141,136 votes; 56%

Davis Lawley, R: 109,900 votes; 44%

District Court Judge, 10th Judicial Place 11:

Thomas E. Thrash, D: 138,561 votes; 55%

Jill Ganus, R: 112,650 votes; 45%

Circuit Clerk:

Jackie Anderson-Smith, D: 142,359 votes; 57%

Phillip Brown, R: 108,334 votes; 43%

Sheriff:

Mark Pettway, D: 131,026 votes; 51%

Mike Hale, R: 123,745 votes; 49%

County Commission, District 4:

Joe Knight, R: 30,981 votes; 62%

J.T. Smallwood, D: 18,737 votes; 38%

County Board of Education, Place 2:

Eddie Brown, R: 49,520 votes; 57%

Martha V. Bouyer, D: 38,018 votes; 43%

Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place 8:

Marshell Jackson Hatcher, D: 140,848 votes; 56%

Tracey Crisan McDonald, R: 110,041 votes; 44%

Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place 16:

Linda Hall, D: 134,373 votes; 53%

Teresa T. Pulliam, R: 117,688 votes; 47%

* Linda Hall is ineligible to hold this position as she did not meet residency requirements. Newly-elected Governor Kay Ivey will appoint someone to fill the position after Hall still gathered the most votes.

Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place 27:

Alaric May, D: 140,369 votes; 56%

Leslie Schiffman Moore, R: 111,009 votes; 44%

District Attorney, 10th Judicial Circuit:

Danny Car, D: 143,457 votes; 57%

Mike Anderton, R: 109,156 votes; 43%