Library's retired physicians symposium to explore advances in multiple sclerosis care

Homewood Public Library will continue its monthly retired physicians symposium series on Tuesday, Jan. 20, with a program devoted to a comprehensive review of multiple sclerosis.

The session will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. in the library’s Large Auditorium and will feature Dr. Emily Riser, director of the Tanner Center for Multiple Sclerosis. Riser and her husband, Dr. John Riser, both board-certified neurologists, co-founded Alabama Neurology Associates in 1988. The practice is one of only two in the state certified by the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers.

During the program, Riser will discuss the evolution of multiple sclerosis care, current research and advances in treatment. She will also share insight into the vision behind creating a centralized “medical home” for MS patients, designed to provide coordinated, convenient and comprehensive care rather than fragmented services.

The retired physicians symposium series is intended to encourage discussion and the exchange of knowledge on medical topics, research findings and clinical insights, with a different focus each month. The Jan. 20 program is open to the public and is part of the library’s ongoing adult education offerings.