Library undergoing renovations

The Homewood Public Library is no stranger to renovations. The library completed a 3,000-square foot expansion in 2020 to move the computer lab and four additional study rooms adjacent to the Adult Department. In 2022, the library parking lot was redesigned and repaved to provide more accessible parking for patrons.

Starting in September and finishing up later in the fall, the Adult and Teen department area will receive new carpeting, paint, and signage to complement the computer lab area. During this time, books will be moved from the shelves onto carts. Staff will be on hand to help patrons locate materials. The Large Auditorium, where many library events and rented meetings are held, will also receive a partial update. The original wallpaper will be removed and replaced with paint.

Library Director Judith Wright says that this renovation is long overdue. "These areas haven't had many updates since the last major renovation in 1996. We're going to pull in brighter and fresh colors that will complement our new computer lab and bring a modernized look to the areas. The goal is to make the renovation process as seamless as possible for our library users. Your favorite author might be in a different spot for a few weeks, but our staff are here to help." The library has been working with Davis Architects for this project.

Once the renovations have been completed, the library hopes to hold a long overdue ribbon cutting for the computer lab, which will receive a new name during the renovations: The Deborah J. Fout Computer Lab. The Library Board chose to recognize Deborah Fout's 37 years of service to the Homewood Library by naming the new computer lab after her.

The entire renovation project was funded by the city of Homewood.

"The city of Homewood is so proud to support our library and the new renovations planned for the upcoming year,” Mayor Patrick McClusky said. “The Homewood Library provides much needed learning access for our adult and teenage citizens, and this expansion will help in offering bigger and better services in the future.”

-- Submitted by Laura Tucker