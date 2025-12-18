Library to offer last-minute gift wrapping Dec. 22-23

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will host Last Minute Gift Wrapping on Monday, Dec. 22, and Tuesday, Dec. 23, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. each day in the Large Auditorium.

The program is open to all ages and offers a place to finish wrapping gifts before the holiday.

Wrapping paper, tape and bows will be available while supplies last. Attendees are encouraged to bring their gifts and wrap them at the library’s tables. Hot cocoa with marshmallows will be available during both sessions.