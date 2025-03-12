Library to host Women’s History Month reading, featuring short story by Margaret Atwood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sid Burgess The Homewood Public Library hosts several Seasonal Short Stories each year, with a reading in February in honor of Black History Month. Sid Burgess (left), Jesse Bates and Edgewood Pastor Joe Genau attended the event that featured excerpts from a Pulitzer Prize-winning biography of Frederick Douglass, an escaped slave who became a renowned orator.

Margaret Atwood’s humorous short story, “Metempsychosis,” will be the Women’s History Month feature of “Seasonal Short Stories,” hosted by Sid Burgess at the Homewood Public Library on March 18.

Atwood, best known for “The Handmaid’s Tale” and author of more than fifty books of fiction, essays and poetry, has long been an advocate for the rights of women.

In April, Earnest Hemingway’s classic, “The Snows Kilimanjaro,” is being dialed up to provide relief for tax filers. Burgess will be joined on April 15 at 1 p.m. for the reading by retired drama teacher Jesse Bates and former English instructor Marthanne Brown.

May is Jewish Heritage Month and Bates, a member of Temple Emmanuel, will read the late 19th C. short stories that inspired the the immensely popular musical, “Fiddler on the Roof.

These monthly readings are part of the Seasonal Short Stories series, now in its fourth year at the Homewood Library. Authors that have been featured include Flannery O’Connor, William Faulkner, Eurdora Welty and Truman Capote.