Library to host ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ singalong Dec. 16

KPop Demon Hunters poster
Homewood Public Library will present a “KPop Demon Hunters” singalong on Tuesday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 4:45 p.m.
The program invites children to sing along to songs from the 2025 animated musical, which follows Huntrix, a K-pop girl group who secretly battle demons using music and fan power.
The event is geared toward ages 0-12 and will take place in the library’s Round Auditorium. Admission is free.
More information is available at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.