Library to host ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ singalong Dec. 16

Homewood Public Library will present a “KPop Demon Hunters” singalong on Tuesday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 4:45 p.m.

The program invites children to sing along to songs from the 2025 animated musical, which follows Huntrix, a K-pop girl group who secretly battle demons using music and fan power.

The event is geared toward ages 0-12 and will take place in the library’s Round Auditorium. Admission is free.

More information is available at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.