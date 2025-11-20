Library to host “Jingle All the Way” with Hydock and Horton on Dec. 5

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will present “Jingle All the Way” on Friday, Dec. 5, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Large Auditorium, extending a tradition that began in 2014. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:45 p.m.

Storyteller Dolores Hydock and musician Bobby Horton will lead an evening of holiday tales, familiar carols and audience sing-alongs. Each year the pair builds a new blend of stories and music that mixes fresh material with well-loved favorites, creating a program that reflects the warmth and spirit of the season.

Adult Services Librarian Leslie West said the library has welcomed Hydock and Horton for more than a decade and described the event as a joyful way to begin the Christmas season.

The program has become a cherished part of the library’s holiday offerings and is open to anyone who wants to enjoy a festive night of storytelling and music.

Tickets are $25 and on sale at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.