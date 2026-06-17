Library scavenger hunt challenges adults to explore the stacks

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library is inviting adults to put their literary knowledge and library navigation skills to the test during an Adult Book Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, June 20.

The self-guided event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and encourages participants to explore the library while completing a series of book-themed challenges.

To participate, visitors can stop by the Adult Services Desk to pick up a scavenger hunt sheet. Participants who complete 10 literary tasks and return their finished forms will receive a prize while supplies last.

Available prizes include literary-themed stickers, bookworms and other reading-related giveaways.

Organizers say the event is designed to help patrons discover new books, explore different areas of the library and enjoy a day of literary adventure in a fun, interactive format.

The scavenger hunt is free and open to adults.