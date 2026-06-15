Library professional series tackles communication anxiety

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Homewood Public Library will continue its Professional Series on June 23 with a program focused on understanding and managing communication anxiety.

"Managing Communication Anxiety with Dr. Ashley George" will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Round Auditorium.

George, an associate professor of communication studies at Samford University, will lead the session, which is part of a four-week series designed to help participants strengthen workplace and everyday communication skills.

The program will explore how communication anxiety can affect people in a variety of situations, from job interviews and workplace meetings to social gatherings and personal conversations. George will discuss how to recognize different forms of communication anxiety, why it can vary depending on circumstances and life stages, and practical strategies for reducing its impact.

Additional topics will include active listening, awareness of nonverbal communication and the use of clear, effective language.

Organizers say the session is designed for anyone interested in becoming a more confident communicator, whether in professional settings or daily life.

The program is free. Registration is requested for attendance planning at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/16396152.